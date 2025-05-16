ARTICLE
16 May 2025

Intellectual Property Heralded As Part Of The National Agenda In Liberia

AA
Adams & Adams

Contributor

Adams & Adams logo
Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.
Explore Firm Details
Ahead of World Intellectual Property Day, the Liberian government hosted a National Intellectual Property Conference to reinforce...
Liberia Intellectual Property
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Ahead of World Intellectual Property Day, the Liberian government hosted a National Intellectual Property Conference to reinforce its commitment to explore the role of intellectual property in achieving the country's national development goals. Specifically, the office of the President expressed that the President wishes to host a National Intellectual Property Summit to engage in discussion around using intellectual property to further the goals of the nation. In addition, the President also expressed his intention to conduct a study to determine the role of intellectual property in a number of different spheres in Liberia.

The Liberia Intellectual Property Office (LIPO) was proud to witness the government formally placing intellectual property as part of the national agenda, for the first time ever.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More