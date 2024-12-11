Sanctions Enforcement Activity 2022-2024

Presenting a webinar this morning made me aware that this blog had missed a number of stories relating to Danish sanctions enforcement.

I have endeavoured to rectify that gap with a number of posts filling gaps from 2022 through to early 2024. Because I have back-dated the posts so that they appear in the correct sequence it made sense to collect them into a properly new post to highlight the additions.

Importantly, between February 2022 and August 2023 a total of 98 investigations were opened, with 16 referred to the police. In addition the police have charged a company and two individuals in relation to one particular case.

conclusion of a Danish FSA investigation into a payment services provider in January 2024: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2024/01/19/denmark-danish-fsa-concludes-investigation-into-payment-services-provider/

a company and two individuals charged with sanctions offences relating to alleged arms exports to Russia in January 2024: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2024/01/12/denmark-three-charged-in-relation-to-alleged-arms-exports-to-russia/

45 investigations opened between January and August 2023, of which 23 remained open and 2 had been referred to the Police: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2023/08/16/denmark-45-sanctions-investigations-opened-so-far-in-2023/

two Russian designated persons referred to the Police by the Danish Business Authority in January 2023: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2023/01/25/denmark-two-further-sanctions-investigations-referred-to-the-police/

12 criminal cases opened by the police and 34 investigations commenced by the Danish Business Authority between February 2022 and October 2022: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2022/10/26/denmark-12-criminal-investigations-for-sanctions-breaches-opened/

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.