Orca Encounters And Yacht Damage: Legal Considerations For Owners And Insurers

When yacht owners think about potential vessel damage, they often consider theft, break-ins, fire, and collisions. However, for those operating around the Iberian Peninsula, a new and somewhat more unusual risk has emerged: encounters with native orcas.

Since 2020, a small pod of Iberian orcas has been linked to repeated interactions with vessels in the Strait of Gibraltar and Gulf of Cadiz. These interactions typically involve contact with a vessel’s rudder and, although no serious injuries to crew have been reported, some yachts have sustained significant damage affecting their ability to navigate and, in six recorded cases, the vessel has sunk.

Which vessels are most likely to experience an orca interaction?

Although catamarans, motorboats, RIBs and fishing vessels have also been affected, the majority of incidents concern medium-sized sailing yachts. Encounters most commonly involve monohull sailing yachts under 15 metres in length, particularly those fitted with exposed paddle or spade rudders.

Vessels involved in reported encounters are typically travelling at around six knots. However, interactions have occurred across a wide range of speeds, including when vessels were stationary and, in at least one reported case, travelling at approximately 25 knots.

Research to date has not identified any particular hull or colour scheme that appears to attract or deter orcas, suggesting that vessel size, type and rudder configuration are more significant factors than appearance.

When are encounters most likely to occur?

Orca interactions have been recorded throughout the year, during both daylight hours and at night, although incidents are more frequently reported during the middle of the day.

According to the Groupa Trabajo Orca Atlantica (GTOA), approximately 80% of reported interactions occur between 0800 and 1800, with the remaining 20% taking place overnight. Encounters typically last around 25 minutes, although some have continued for up to two hours.

Available data also suggests that interactions are most common between June and September. This period coincides with both peak Iberian orca activity and increased recreational boating traffic, which may contribute to the higher number of reported encounters.

What are the legal obligations for yacht owners?

Protected species status

Iberian orcas are a highly protected species. The Iberian subpopulation is listed as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List and is protected under European, Spanish, and Portuguese conservation laws. The key legal point for vessel owners and skippers is that orcas must not be harmed, deliberately disturbed, or subjected to deterrent measures that could injure them or affect their ability to survive or reproduce in the wild.

In short, yacht owners and skippers must avoid harming, harassing, or deliberately disturbing orcas, even where an interaction may place a vessel at risk. In Spain, cetaceans are protected by Royal Decree 1727/2007, which regulates whale and dolphin watching and creates a 500-metre protection zone around any cetacean or group of cetaceans. Within that zone, boats must avoid conduct that could kill, injure, or disturb the animals.

Portugal also protects cetaceans through a range of conservation measures. Both commercial and recreational vessels are expected to navigate with caution, avoid pursuit or unnecessary approach, and take steps to prevent collision or injury.

What is prohibited?

Making physical contact between vessels or people and cetaceans;

Swimming with them;

Feeding them or throwing food, rubbish, or other substances into the water;

Blocking their movement;

Separating a group; or

Using loud or harsh noises to attract or drive them away.

Local navigation requirements

If approaching cetaceans, vessels must do so gently, from behind and at an angle, at no more than 4 knots, and must maintain a steady, parallel course without sudden changes in speed or direction.

Spain has also introduced temporary navigation restrictions in response to repeated interactions, including restrictions on smaller sailing vessels in affected areas such as Galicia and the Strait of Gibraltar. As official guidance can change, crews should check the latest local notices before transiting affected waters.

What should vessels do during an encounter?

If an encounter cannot be avoided, crews should remain calm, report the incident promptly, preserve evidence, and avoid any response that could be treated as unlawful disturbance or harm to a protected species.

Skippers should always prioritise crew safety and follow the latest local official guidance.

Do:

Plan routes to reduce the risk of an encounter, including staying close to shore and in water shallower than 20 metres where this is safe.

Keep clear of the helm, rudder area and any equipment that could move suddenly.

Contact the authorities immediately using 112, VHF Channel 16, or the relevant local traffic channel.

Keep VHF and position-reporting equipment switched on.

Record the animals if it is safe to do so, especially their dorsal fins, to help specialists identify them.

Report the vessel name, date and time, contact details, and GPS position or approximate location.

Once the animals move away, check the rudder and steering carefully before continuing.

Request assistance or towing if the vessel is damaged or cannot navigate safely.

Don’t:

Approach, chase, harass, or try to touch the orcas.

Use any deterrent intended to injure, frighten, or disturb them.

Use acoustic pingers or other noise-based deterrents.

Create loud or harsh noises to attract or drive the animals away.

Feed the animals or throw food, rubbish or other substances into the water.

Block their movement or separate a group.

Assume that reversing, motoring away, stopping, or any other tactic is guaranteed to end the interaction.

Ignore local navigation restrictions or official notices in areas where interactions have been reported.

What happens after an encounter?

Not every orca encounter results in damage. Serious damage that prevents a vessel from navigating appears to account for only a minority of reported incidents, although the true proportion is difficult to determine because not all encounters are reported.

For most yacht owners, whether losses can be recovered will depend primarily on the terms of their insurance policy.

Where damage does occur, there is generally no obvious third party against whom an owner can bring a claim. Unlike a collision between two vessels, there is therefore no immediately identifiable party from whom to recover the loss. Orcas are wild animals, and there is currently no automatic coastal-state compensation scheme for damage caused by them

In practice, recovery will usually depend on the yacht’s insurance policy. Owners should review their hull policy carefully to establish whether orca-related damage falls within its scope. Relevant wording may include terms such as “marine life”, “animals”, “collision” or “perils of the sea”, together with any applicable exclusions, navigation limits or reporting requirements. Coverage will therefore depend on the wording of the individual policy.

Following an incident, owners should notify their insurer or broker promptly and preserve evidence of the encounter and resulting damage, including photographs or video, GPS and voyage data, communications with the authorities, surveys and repair records.

The legal position may be very different if the human response causes harm. A skipper who strikes, chases, harasses, shoots at, or uses harmful deterrents against orcas may face enforcement action under wildlife protection laws. Such conduct may also affect insurance, depending on the policy wording and any reasonable-care obligations, unlawful-acts exclusions, compliance-with-law conditions, weapons exclusions, or similar provisions.

In practical terms, financial recovery following an Iberian orca interaction is likely to depend on the insurance contract. The safest approach is to check cover before passage, follow official guidance during any encounter, report promptly, preserve evidence, and avoid any action that could create separate legal issues under wildlife protection laws.