28 January 2025

DORA In Action: Insurance And Finance Enhancing Digital Resilience

Konstantinos Issaias,Zaphirenia Theodoraki, and Vasilianna Karakatsani

KG Law Firm's Insurance team has released a newsletter dealing with one of the most transformative developments in the European Union's financial regulatory landscape: the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA). The newsletter focuses on Insurance, where the implications are expected to be critical – analogous will be the effect on all players of the wider Finance sector.

Designed to bolster the financial sector's ability to withstand and recover from ICT-related disruptions across Europe, DORA introduces a rigorous compliance framework that affects a wide range of financial entities and their senior management. For directors and officers, DORA is more than just a cybersecurity regulation—it represents a significant shift in legal accountability, operational oversight, and governance standards. The implications are far-reaching, touching on liability exposure, regulatory investigations, and the contractual management of third-party ICT providers. As non-compliance carries the risk of substantial fines, reputational damage, and shareholder claims, it becomes imperative for boards and executives to understand their responsibilities under this new regulatory regime.

