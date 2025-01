Gable Insurance | Bestreitung Von Gläubigerforderungen

Based in Vaduz, we are an internationally oriented commercial law firm with extensive experience in foundation law, asset recovery, investor proceedings, tort law, and international white-collar crime. Renowned for representing international clients in court and arbitration proceedings, we also specialize in regulatory advice, including obtaining financial market authorizations under MiFID II.

Our expertise extends to blockchain technology, assisting clients in structuring, authorizations, token issuance (ICO, STO, IEO), and subsequent listings. Together with trusted partners, we provide tailored guidance on international corporate structures, estate planning, and cross-border M&A transactions.

Through close collaboration with leading global law firms, tax advisors, and auditors, we offer comprehensive support for advisory and dispute resolution needs. Our mission is to exceed client expectations with proactive support and innovative solutions, transforming challenges into opportunities.