17 October 2024

EIOPA Published Its Methodology For Value-For-Money Benchmarks

European Union Insurance
On 7 October 2024, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) released its methodology for establishing value-for-money benchmarks in unit-linked and hybrid insurance products.

The methodology aims to clarify and further strengthen the current value-for-money requirements within product oversight and governance rules introduced by the Insurance Distribution Directive.

EIOPA's methodology focuses on a three-step approach:

Step 1 – Product clusters: EIOPA will define a minimum number of clusters that group together products with similar features based on policyholder needs;

Step 2 – Value-for-money indicators: The benchmark will be calculated for each cluster on the basis of eight indicators (entry costs (divided into entry costs 1 and 2), total costs, reduction in yield, surrender, internal rate of return, insurance benefit and break-even return);

Step 3 – Data collection and calibration of the benchmarks: EIOPA will rely on existing data collection to establish the benchmarks. These benchmarks will be regularly calibrated in order to ensure that they remain up-to-date and appropriate.


