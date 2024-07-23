ARTICLE
23 July 2024

Thailand Prepares Naming Criteria For Insurance Brokers

Thailand's Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) recently opened a public hearing on draft notifications regarding criteria, procedures, and conditions for naming life and non-life insurance brokerage businesses. The draft notifications aim to establish guidelines for naming and describing such brokerages.

Key Principles

Licensed insurance brokers must use "life insurance" or "non-life insurance" in their business name. When establishing an office, brokers must display a visible nameplate at the office front, starting out with the Thai words for "life insurance broker office" or "non-life insurance broker office" and the broker's name; any signs indicating the office location must adhere to these same naming conventions. Inside, offices must display the insurance broker's license and the power-of-attorney for receiving insurance premiums at the office.

Noncompliance with these key principles may result in the OIC taking corrective action.

Outlook

After the draft notifications pass the public hearing stage, which closes on July 19, 2024, the OIC will consider the feedback and finalize the notifications. The duration of this process depends on the complexity of the notification and the public feedback. Normally, each notification takes at least 3–6 months before issuance.

For more details on the OIC's draft notifications or on any issue concerning insurance regulations in Thailand, please contact Athistha (Nop) Chitranukroh at [email protected], Witchupong Chittchang at [email protected], Ajaree Trachukul at [email protected], Thammapas Chanpanich at [email protected], or Sireethorn Wijan at [email protected].

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

