When Ships Sink, Who Floats First?

Singapore High Court Charts the Boundaries Between Insolvency, Admiralty Priorities and Equitable Subrogation in Re Da Shun Shipping (Pte) Ltd [2026] SCHC 75. Managing Partner John Sze, together with Withers Khattar Wong, acted for the liquidators of Da Shun Shipping (Pte) Ltd in this matter.

The decision is likely to be of particular interest to banks, creditors, insolvency practitioners and shipping disputes lawyers.

In insolvency, hard cases often arise not because there are too few creditors, but because there are too many rights competing over something too little value.

But what happens when one creditor’s money is used to discharge another debtor’s liability? Can that creditor inherit the discharged lender’s security and leapfrog others? And when statutory lienholders agree to stand down and facilitate a sale of a vessel, do they lose the very priority they were bargaining to preserve?

These questions were brought sharply into focus in Re Da Shun Shipping (Pte) Ltd [2026] SGHC 75, where the Singapore High Court confronted the intersection of insolvency restructuring, admiralty priorities, and equitable subrogation.

In a commercially significant judgement, Justice S Mohan clarified three important issues.

a. when equitable subrogration will and will not be available to a co-debtor;

b. how section 100 of the Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution Act 2018 (“IRDA“) can preserve creditor priorities through substitute security; and

c. why even preserved priority rights remain subject to proof of substantive liability.

Background

Da Shun Shipping (Pte) Ltd (“Da Shun“) and its sister company, An Wei Shipping Pte Ltd (“An Wei“), both part of the Hin Leong group, entered into a US$33.8 million joint and several loan facility with Bank of Americal, N.A. (“BofA“), secured by cross-collateralised mortgages over their respective vessels.

When An Wei’s vessel (the “Sea Horizon“) was sold amid the group’s financial collapse, approximately US$5.8 million of the sale proceeds was used to discharge part of Da Shun’s indebtedness under the same facility.

Da Shun’s vessel (the “Sea Latitude“) remained subject to

a. BofA’s mortgage; and

b. competing admiralty claims by The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (“HSBC“) and Societe Generale (“SG“) for cargo misdelivery.

To facilitate the sale of Sea Latitude free of encumbrances, Da Shun’s judicial managers obtained an order under section 100(2) IRDA permitting the vessel’s sale. The vessel was sold for US$24.6 million. BofA was repaid in full. The balance of US$12.45 million was paid into court pending determination of competing claims.

The dispute that followed concerned who had the better claim to that fund.

Issue 1: Contribution Does Not Equal Subrogation

An Wei argued that because its vessel sale proceeds were used to pay part of Da Shun’s debt, equity should permit it to step into BofA’s shoes and inherit BofA’s mortgage priority over the sale proceeds.

The High Court rejected this argument. Justice Mohan held that equitable subrogration is not a free-standing fairness remedy. It is rooted in unjust enrichment, and a claimant must establish a recognised unjust factor.

The Court found that An Wei had voluntarily agreed to:

a. joint and several liability; and

b. cross-collaterised security

The risk that one vessel might discharge another borrower’s debt was part of the contractual bargain. There was no mistake, no failure of basis and no defective transaction. Accordingly, there was no unjust enrichment capable of grounding subrogration. The Court drew a sharp distinction between personal rights of contribution and proprietary rights of subrogration. An Wei may have had the former, but not the latter.

Practical lesson for lenders and co-borrowers

Parties entering cross-collaterised financing structures should appreciate that commercial exposure under joint and several liability may not later be recharacterised into proprietary rights simply because one co-borrower ends up bearing more of the repayment burden.

Bad commercial outcomes do not necessarily amount to legal injustice.

Issue 2: Section 100 IRDA and Substitute Security

The more novel issue concerned HSBC’s and SG’s statutory lien claims.

To facilitate the private sale of the vessel, HSBC and SG agreed to discontinue their admiralty in rem writs. An Wei argued that by doing so, they lost their lien rights and therefore any priority over the fund.

The High Court disagreed. Section 100 consent order expressly provided that the balance sale proceeds would be paid into court “as security” for HSBC’s and SG’s claims pending adjudication.

Justice Mohan held that the sale proceeds became the substitute res. In effect, the security interest moved from the vessel to the fund, and most importantly, the Court treated the section 100 order as a consent order and interpreted it using contractual interpretation principles. The Court held that where parties negotiate and agree terms embodied in a court order, the order is not merely procedural, it is also a binding commercial arrangement. The Court therefore gave effect to the parties’ commercial bargain.

Practical lesson for competing banks and creditors

For banks and creditors participating in distressed asset sales.

If rights are being preserved through restructuring mechanics, those rights must be expressly and carefully documented.

This decision demonstrates that properly drafted sale orders can preserve priority architecture despite the disposal of the underlying asset.

In distressed shipping contexts, sale proceeds can become a powerful substitute security mechanism.

Issue 3: Priority Does Not Dispense with Proof

The final issue was whether HSBC and SG had sufficiently proved their underlying misdelivery claims.

The Court made clear that the preserved priority does not mean proven liabillity. Although HSBC and SG retained their position against the fund, they still had to establish:

a. title to sue under the bills of lading;

b. actual misdelivery; and

c. quantum of loss.

The Court found these issues were heavily fact-sensitive and unsuitable for final determination on affidavt evidence. Proper adjudication, likely by trial was required.

This is an important reminder that insolvency distribution principles and substantive liability remain distinct inquiries.

Practical lesson for disputes practitioners

Priority disputes and merits disputes should be analytically separated. Winning the priority argument does not mean winning the substantive claim. Practitioners should resist the temptation to conflate security preservation with liability determination.

Conclusion

Re Da Shun Shipping (Pte) Ltd is an important development in Singapore insolvency and admiralty jurisprudence.

It demonstrates the Singapore court’s willingness to uphold commercial bargains, preserve creditor expectations, and maintain the integrity of insolvency distributions, while resisting attempts to retrospectively reorder priorities through equitable arguments.