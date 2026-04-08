This document presents the Translation of Law No. 11 of 2018, providing an overview of restructuring, preventive composition, and bankruptcy. The Translation of the Restructuring, Preventive Composition, and Bankruptcy Law aims to provide clarity and precision for readers seeking to understand the provisions and mechanisms established under Law No. 11 of 2018, which represents a significant development in modernizing insolvency regulation.

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This document presents the Translation of Law No. 11 of 2018, providing an overview of restructuring, preventive composition, and bankruptcy. The Translation of the Restructuring, Preventive Composition, and Bankruptcy Law aims to provide clarity and precision for readers seeking to understand the provisions and mechanisms established under Law No. 11 of 2018, which represents a significant development in modernizing insolvency regulation.

Law No. 11 of 2018 introduces an integrated legal system designed to balance the rights of debtors and creditors, promote economic stability, and encourage business continuity through structured procedures such as restructuring and preventive composition. As reflected in this English version of the Restructuring, Preventive Composition, and Bankruptcy Law, the legislation establishes specialized judicial mechanisms, including the Bankruptcy Departments within Economic Courts, to ensure efficient handling of insolvency-related matters.

The purpose of this Translation of Law No. 11 of 2018 is not only to provide an accurate English version of the Restructuring, Preventive Composition, and Bankruptcy Law, but also to facilitate broader understanding among international practitioners, investors, and legal professionals. Through this Translation of the Restructuring, Preventive Composition, and Bankruptcy Law, readers can gain insight into the procedural and substantive rules governing financial distress, debt restructuring, and bankruptcy proceedings under Law No. 11 of 2018.

By presenting this Translation of Law No. 11 of 2018, the document serves as a reliable reference for those seeking to navigate the legal landscape of insolvency, while ensuring that the key principles and objectives of Law No. 11 of 2018 are clearly communicated in an authoritative English version of the Restructuring, Preventive Composition, and Bankruptcy Law.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.