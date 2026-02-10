ARTICLE
10 February 2026

G. Kefalas - Bilateral Debt Restructuring Agreements With The Public Sector And Social Security Funds: Eligibility Requirements, Included/Excluded Debts, And Restructuring Criteria | Presentation At The 1st Conference Of Nomiki Bibliothiki On Private Debt Of Natural And Legal Persons

On 31 January 2026, the 1st Conference on the Private Debt of Natural and Legal Persons was held, organised by NOMIKI BIBLIOTHIKI.
Greece Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Within the framework of the conference, G. Kefalas participated as a speaker with a presentation titled "Bilateral Debt Restructuring Agreements with the Public Sector and Social Security Funds: Eligibility Requirements, Included/Excluded Debts, and Restructuring Criteria." The presentation focused on the key conditions for entering into bilateral restructuring agreements, the scope of application regarding debts that may be included or excluded, and the criteria taken into account in shaping a viable restructuring vis-à-vis the Public Sector and Social Security Institutions.

The presentation is included in this publication in PDF format and outlines critical legal and practical aspects of a particularly timely debt restructuring mechanism within the field of private debt and insolvency law.

Read the PDF file here

