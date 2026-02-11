G. Psarakis – The Appeal Against Discharge | Presentation At The 1st Conference Of Nomiki Bibliothiki On Private Debt Of Natural And Legal Persons

On 31 January 2026, the 1st Conference on the Private Debt of Natural and Legal Persons took place, organised by NOMIKI BIBLIOTHIKI.

Within the framework of the conference, Giorgos Psarakis participated as a speaker with a presentation titled "The Appeal Against Discharge", analysing Articles 193 and 195(2) of Law 4738/2020. The presentation focused on the key legal and practical issues arising in the context of an appeal against discharge, as well as on the role of case law in shaping the conditions for granting the so-called "second chance", particularly through the interpretation of indeterminate legal concepts such as good faith.

The presentation is included in this publication in PDF format and outlines critical aspects of a dynamically evolving area of private debt and insolvency law.

Read the PDF file here



