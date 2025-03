Über Die Praktische Umsetzung Des Gesetzes Über Die Umstrukturierung

The Debtor's Defence Against The Bankruptcy Petition Through The Denial Of Being In A State Of Bankruptcy

Webinar: Recent Key Themes In Restructuring And Insolvency - Views From Ireland And The Cayman Islands

Small Scale Bankruptcy - Procedural Requirements And Definition Of The Petition In Particular After The 2023 Changes

Is A New World Coming With The Amendment Of The Hungarian Insolvency Act?

How Does Restructuring Work In Hungary? What Does The Hungarian Restructuring Act Hold In Store?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Katona & Partners the law office in pool with Schrömbges + Partner Hamburg render legal services in all fields of business law, focusing on: VAT-law, Corporate law consultancy, Customs law (EU), Labour Law, Competition law, Public procurement law, Trademark law ,Food law (these to be in bullet points)

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Accept