WHOA Special – 3. Teil

HEUSSEN strongly believes in a multi-disciplinary approach. Our lawyers have extensive experience in working together with other professional service providers, such as tax advisers, accountants and corporate finance consultants. Consequently, we do not only understand their language, but also realize that combining our strengths with theirs at the early stages of advising clients is highly efficient and beneficial to our clients.

We pride ourselves on providing legal services of the highest quality standard without losing sight of practical issues or commercial considerations. Our lawyers are focused on playing a proactive role and attending to the clients’ needs. Our teams of highly dedicated and experienced lawyers will make sure that our clients will always receive the personal attention that they desire.