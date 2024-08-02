Chinese Nationals Eligible For E-Business Visas

Chinese nationals can now apply for an electronic business visa under the PLI/SPECS/EMC 2.0 Scheme, which allows them to enter and perform certain work and business activities for the departments and ministries listed under the Scheme - Chemicals and Fertilizers, Commerce and Industry, Telecom, Electronics and Information Technology (not operational for this sector), Food processing Industries, Heavy Industries, New and Renewable Energy, Steel, and Textiles. This is the only Indian e-visa category which Chinese nationals can apply since other e-visas for Chinese nationals remains suspended. This e-visa category allows multiple entries for up to six months and provides eligible Chinese nationals working with registered entities a relatively short processing time as compared to the regular business visa process. This could be the start of easing the Indian immigration process for Chinese nationals. We will track progress and report future developments.

