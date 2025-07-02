Private Client Services

We can help ANSWER the important QUESTIONS

As the assets of individuals and businesses grow, so does the magnitude and complexity of the monetary risk. Tax efficiency for the wealth of individuals and families is a fusion of assets held by the family and the expectations.

We work closely with promoters and family offices to provide tailor-made solutions through a comprehensive risk analysis of your profile, to help your family or business achieve its intended objectives by reducing administrative work and balancing your lifestyle.

With over 25 years of experience in handling complex tax matters, our dedicated team understands your needs and addresses them by providing innovative and comprehensive solutions.

1 Estate Planning (US and India Perspective)

Background and Objective

Hong Kong resident contemplating moving to and becoming resident of USA was looking at the most effective structure from an estate tax planning perspective and also an efficient cash repatriation strategy from the corporate entities

Our Value Propositions

Trust structure proposed to meet estate planning objective within USA and Indian tax and regulatory framework

Nuances and measures around rights and entitlements of parties to help meet client need of retaining control over assets

Recommended ideal jurisdiction with procedural aspects considering time sensitiveness for Trust formation

Efficient fund extraction strategies recommended taking cognizance of sensitivities due to the involvement of a Joint Venture partner

2 Realignment of Family Holdings in Multiple Entities

Background and Objective

A business Group consisting of 4 entities was held by 3 branches of a family

One family was looking at obtaining controlling stake, the second one was looking at cashing out while the third family wanted control in some entities and exit from the others

Multiple entities in a family control settled in a tax-efficient manner

Our Value Propositions

Combination of family arrangement mode and cashing out through the capital reduction option recommended

Presented an unique proposition to claim tax exemption by the shareholders on the contention that even capital reduction has been undertaken as a part of family arrangement

Supported family in obtaining a view from Senior Tax Counsel

Our options resulted in substantial tax savings

3 Externalization of Promoters and Business

Background and Objective

Indian promotor looking at hiving off the business

Typically, promotors are expected to continuing as employee directors post acquisition for 3-5 years to meet EBITDA targets

Re-structuring required in view of high tax rates for UHNIs

Our Value Propositions

Structures evaluated

Settlement of overseas Holding Company shares into an overseas Trust with Indian residents as beneficiaries

Use of overseas funds earned by resident overseas to invest in shares of overseas Hold Co

Investment under portfolio route – in certain cases without management control

Providing ESOPs to Founders at overseas Hold Co level under an ESOP scheme

Receipt of gift of overseas Hold Co shares from NR relatives/ associates

Areas advised upon

Personal tax implications in the hands of the promoters

Round trip issues under FEMA

LRS and ODI Regulations

Trust taxation

Black Money Act

Cost of set-up and administration

4 Rationalizing Inbound Structure

Background and Objective

Current Structure non compliant from LRS read with ODI perspective

Downstream investment as well as round tripping issues

Our Value Propositions

Evaluated implication of restructuring option for making the structure compliant from a regulatory perspective

Best structure recommended considering the below aspects: Resolving the downstream investment Resolving the Rounding Tripping issue Evaluating tax and regulatory implications on certain share transfers and merger options Tax and regulatory implications in UK, US and BVI

We also supported the Group with implementing the recommended step plan in India as well as in overseas jurisdiction

5 Settlement of Foreign Trust

Background and Objective

To create a structure for streamlining and consolidation of holdings in various operating entities, effective administration and monetization of the investments in future

Our Value Propositions

Combination of private trust formation with discretionary nature and holding company structure evaluated

Mitigation strategies suggested from FEMA risk perspective Settlor to settle trust out of own funds Appointment of independent / professional trustees and directors Beneficiary companies to be engaged in active business Timing the distribution of surplus funds



6 Divestment Structuring

Background and Objective

HNI family holding vast parcels of land wanted to unlock the value and build a Private Equity friendly structure for attracting investments

Our Value Propositions

Helped the family in restructuring their holdings in the most tax-efficient manner while achieving their objective

Planned conversion of agricultural lands to non-agricultural and systematic transfers from individuals to SPV while meeting the land ceiling limits

Advised on stage of entry of Private Equity fund to monetize the wealth in hands of promoters while ensuring dilution of stake at desired levels only

Also advised on the conversion of company to LLP/formation of new SPV for a specific project to enjoy tax incentives

7 Legal Entity Rationalization for Better Control

Background and Objective

Promoters of family businesses housed in varied entities (12 corporate entities, 2 LLPs) wanted to achieve varied objective of: Bringing efficiencies in terms of minimizing the time and cost of managing multiple entities Smooth succession planning while balancing the family arrangements



Our Value Propositions

Guided the HNI on tax efficient method of distribution of properties held in an HUF

Substantial saving of stamp duty cost by structuring the partition process and suitably drafting the partition document

Suggesting trust structure from future inheritance perspective

8 Partition of HUF

Background and Objective

Distribution of properties held in in an Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) in the most feasible manner

Future inheritance planning

Our Value Propositions

Evaluated and put forth various structuring options including mergers, slump sale, run-up and run down of operations, conversion into LLP etc. from the perspective of reducing the number of entities as well as ensuring eventual smooth succession

While suggesting the restructuring modes, the impact on the eligible tax incentives was taken into consideration

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.