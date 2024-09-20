Stock Brokers Mandated To Prevent Fraud Or Market Abuse

JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.

SEBI, vide notification dated June 27, 2024, has issued the SEBI (Stock Brokers) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 amending the SEBI (Stock Brokers) Regulations, 1992. Chapter IVA is inserted providing for institutional mechanism for prevention and detection of fraud or market abuse. It elucidates upon the provisions pertaining to putting in place systems for surveillance of trading activities and internal control systems by stock brokers, the obligations of the stock broker and its employees in maintaining adequate surveillance systems, mechanism for escalation and reporting of suspicious activities, and establish implementation and maintenance of a documented whistle blower policy.

