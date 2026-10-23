Undervaluation And Fraudulent Intent Vis-à-vis The V.N. Devadoss Test Under Section 47-A Of The Indian Stamp Act

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Introduction

Property transactions in India attract stamp duty, a significant source of revenue for states. To prevent loss of revenue through under-declaration of property values, Section 47-A of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899 empowers registering authorities to refer instruments to the Collector for determination of the correct market value when they have reason to believe that the consideration stated is not genuine.

For over a decade, the interpretation of this provision has been governed by the three-judge bench decision in V.N. Devadoss v. State of Tamil Nadu (2009) 7 SCC 438, which read into Section 47-A a requirement of wilful undervaluation accompanied by fraudulent intent to evade stamp duty. This interpretation has created a significant threshold for revenue authorities. They must not only show that the declared value is below market value, but also establish that the parties deliberately undervalued the property with a culpable mindset.

The Supreme Court has now expressed serious doubt about this judicial addition. In Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited v. The District Revenue Officer (Stamps) and Another, a Division Bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu referred the issue to a larger bench, questioning whether fraudulent intent can be read into a provision that does not expressly require it. The reference raises fundamental questions about the balance between revenue protection and transactional certainty, and about the limits of judicial interpretation when statutory language is clear.

The Statutory Framework of Section 47-A

Section 47-A was introduced to address a specific problem. Parties executing conveyances of property sometimes declare values significantly below actual market prices to reduce stamp duty liability. The provision enables the registering officer, upon having reason to believe that the market value or consideration has not been truly set forth in the instrument, to refer the matter to the Collector for determination of the correct market value and proper duty.

The statutory language is important. The registering authority must have “reason to believe” that the value stated is not genuine. This belief must be based on material having a rational connection to the conclusion of undervaluation. The authority must record reasons for this belief before referring the instrument to the Collector. The Collector then conducts an enquiry, gives parties an opportunity to be heard, determines the market value, and calculates the additional duty payable.

The provision does not, on its face, require proof of fraudulent intent, wilful conduct or a culpable mindset. It focuses on whether the value has been truly set forth, not on why the parties chose that value. This textual clarity is at the heart of the Supreme Court’s doubt about the V.N. Devadoss interpretation.

The V.N. Devadoss Precedent and Its Impact

In V.N. Devadoss, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court held that the basis for exercise of power under Section 47-A is wilful undervaluation of the subject of transfer with fraudulent intention to evade payment of proper stamp duty. The Court read this requirement into the provision even though the statutory text does not contain expressions such as “wilful”, “fraudulent” or “intent to evade”.

This interpretation has had significant consequences. Revenue authorities across states have been required to gather evidence not only of undervaluation but also of the parties’ subjective intent. In many cases, this has made proceedings under Section 47-A difficult to sustain. Parties can argue that the declared value reflects a bona fide estimate, a distressed sale, a transaction between relatives or other circumstances that negate fraudulent intent, even if the value is substantially below market rates.

The precedent has also created inconsistency. Some High Courts have strictly applied the fraudulent intent requirement, quashing proceedings where revenue authorities failed to establish a culpable mindset. Others have attempted to work around it by inferring intent from the magnitude of undervaluation. This has led to divergent outcomes in similar factual situations, undermining uniformity in stamp duty administration.

The BPCL Reference - Textual Interpretation Versus Judicial Addition

The reference in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited v. District Revenue Officer (Stamps) arises from this background. The Division Bench examined the plain language of Section 47-A and observed that the provision requires only “reason to believe” that the market value or consideration has not been truly set forth in the instrument. It does not require the registering authority to have reason to believe that the parties had a fraudulent or wilful motive.

The Court explained that reading wilful undervaluation and fraudulent intent into the provision amounts to judicial legislation. When Parliament has chosen specific language, courts cannot add additional jurisdictional conditions that are not found in the text. The statutory expression “reason to believe” is the relevant threshold. If the registering authority has material supporting a rational belief that the value is not genuine, the power under Section 47-A can be exercised.

The Bench doubted the correctness of V.N. Devadoss on this point. It noted that the earlier decision had inserted requirements that the legislature did not enact. This raises a question of precedent. A three-judge bench decision normally binds Division Benches. However, when a Division Bench has strong doubts about the correctness of a precedent, especially on a question of statutory interpretation, it may refer the matter to a larger bench for authoritative resolution.

Two Questions Referred to the Larger Bench

The Division Bench framed two specific questions for consideration by the larger bench:

First, whether the decision in V.N. Devadoss correctly interprets Section 47-A as requiring wilful undervaluation with fraudulent intention to evade stamp duty, or whether the power can be exercised on the plain terms of the provision to determine the true market value irrespective of the parties’ mindset.

Second, whether the requirement of fraudulent intent can be judicially inserted into a statutory provision when the legislature has not expressly provided such a requirement, or whether courts must interpret the provision based on its ordinary meaning and textual structure.

These questions go beyond technical stamp duty administration. They touch on broader principles of statutory interpretation. When a provision is clear, should courts add requirements based on perceived policy concerns? Or should they apply the text as enacted, leaving policy adjustments to the legislature?

Revenue Protection Versus Transactional Certainty

The issue has important policy dimensions. On one side is revenue protection. States depend on stamp duty as a significant source of income. Undervaluation erodes this revenue base. If authorities must prove fraudulent intent in every case, many instances of undervaluation may go unchallenged. Parties can structure transactions to avoid evidence of intent while still declaring artificially low values.

On the other side is transactional certainty. Property buyers and sellers need predictability. If every transaction is vulnerable to post-registration valuation enquiries based solely on the authority’s belief, without any requirement of intentional wrongdoing, this may create uncertainty and increase litigation. Parties may face prolonged proceedings even when they have acted in good faith.

The V.N. Devadoss test attempted to balance these concerns by requiring proof of fraudulent intent. This protected bona fide transactions but made revenue enforcement difficult. The Division Bench’s doubt suggests that the balance may have tilted too far. The larger bench will need to consider whether the statutory scheme itself provides adequate safeguards, such as the requirement of recorded reasons, the opportunity of hearing and the right to appeal, without adding a judicial requirement of fraudulent intent.

The Role of “Reason to Believe” as a Safeguard

A key aspect of the Division Bench’s reasoning is its emphasis on the “reason to believe” requirement as itself a safeguard. This is not a subjective or arbitrary power. The registering authority must have material supporting its belief. The belief must be rational and based on objective factors such as comparable sales, guideline values, circle rates or other valuation data. The authority must record reasons in writing before referring the instrument to the Collector.

These procedural requirements limit arbitrary action. They ensure that enquiries are initiated only when there is a genuine basis for believing that the value is not true. They also provide a record that can be challenged in appeal if the reasons are inadequate or irrational.

The Division Bench’s view is that these safeguards are sufficient. Adding a requirement of fraudulent intent goes beyond what the statute provides and undermines the provision’s purpose. The larger bench will need to decide whether this textual approach is correct or whether policy considerations justify the V.N. Devadoss gloss.

Implications for State Stamp Duty Administration

The outcome of the larger bench reference will have significant implications for state governments. If the larger bench affirms V.N. Devadoss, revenue authorities will continue to face the burden of establishing fraudulent intent. This may require evidence of prior undervaluation patterns, communications between parties indicating intent to evade duty, or other circumstantial proof of a culpable mindset.

If the larger bench overturns V.N. Devadoss and adopts the textual interpretation, authorities will only need to show that they had reason to believe the value was not genuine. This will make proceedings easier to initiate and sustain. However, it may also increase the volume of references, requiring states to strengthen valuation machinery and ensure that enquiries are conducted fairly and efficiently.

States may also need to revisit their administrative practices. Many have issued instructions or circulars based on the V.N. Devadoss test. These may need revision if the larger bench adopts a different approach. Training for registering officers and Collectors will also be important to ensure consistent application of the law.

References

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited v. The District Revenue Officer (Stamps) and Another, 2026 LiveLaw (SC) 907. V.N. Devadoss v. State of Tamil Nadu, (2009) 7 SCC 438. Indian Stamp Act, 1899, Section 47-A. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited v. District Revenue Officer (Stamps), 2026 LiveLaw (SC) 907. LiveLaw Biz, ‘Is Fraud Necessary To Initiate Stamp Duty Undervaluation Proceedings? Supreme Court Refers Issue To Larger Bench’ (September 2026) (https://www.livelawbiz.com/others-taxes/is-fraud-necessary-to-initiate-stamp-duty-undervaluation-proceedings-supreme-court-refers-issue-to-larger-bench-548977) TaxGuru, ‘Supreme Court Refers Section 47-A Stamp Duty Undervaluation Test to Larger Bench’ (13 September 2026) (https://taxguru.in/corporate-law/supreme-court-refers-section-47-stamp-duty-undervaluation-test-larger-bench.html) M/S. Palace Investments v. Inspector General of Registration, C.M.A.No. 3799 of 2025 (judgement reserved on 06.02.2026).

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