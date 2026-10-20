Why Private Companies Need Anti-Corruption Compliance Despite Not Being Public Authorities

Traditionally, anti-corruption laws were primarily focused on public officials who receive bribes rather than private entities who pay them. However, this paradigm has shifted significantly in recent years, with legislative changes in India creating direct liability for private companies involved in corrupt practices. This shift has made it imperative for private companies operating in India to implement robust anti-corruption compliance programs despite not being public authorities themselves.

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Introduction

Traditionally, anti-corruption laws were primarily focused on public officials who receive bribes rather than private entities who pay them. However, this paradigm has shifted significantly in recent years, with legislative changes in India creating direct liability for private companies involved in corrupt practices. This shift has made it imperative for private companies operating in India to implement robust anti-corruption compliance programs despite not being public authorities themselves.

India's Legal Framework for Anti-Corruption

The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (“PCA”) is the primary anti-corruption legislation in India. Until recently, the PCA primarily targeted public servants who received bribes. However, significant amendments to the PCA in 2018 transformed the anti-corruption landscape for private companies. The amended PCA now expressly targets bribe-givers, including commercial organizations and persons in charge of such organizations.

The most significant change for private companies came with the introduction of Section 9 of the amended PCA, which established direct corporate liability for commercial organizations. Under this provision, a commercial organization can be held liable if any person “associated with the commercial organization” gives or promises to give any undue advantage to a public servant to obtain or retain business or advantage in the conduct of business for such organization.

Corporate Criminal Liability Under the PCA

The PCA now recognizes the principle of corporate criminal liability. Section 9 of the PCA provides that if an offence is committed by a commercial organization, it shall be liable to a fine if any person associated with it provides any illegal gratification intended at obtaining or retaining business or advantage for such organization.

A person is considered to be “associated with” a commercial organization if such person provides services on behalf of the organization. This is determined as a question of fact, not just based on the relationship between the person and the organization. Such a person could be acting as an employee, agent, or subsidiary of the commercial organization. The law explicitly states that an employee of the commercial organization is deemed to have performed services for the organization.

The “Adequate Procedures” Defense

One of the most significant aspects of the 2018 amendments is the introduction of an “adequate procedures” defense for commercial organizations. Under this provision, a commercial organization can defend itself against liability by proving that it had adequate procedures in place designed to prevent persons associated with it from undertaking corrupt conduct.

This defense mechanism creates a strong incentive for private companies to implement effective anti-corruption compliance programs. The PCA provides that these procedures are required to be in compliance with guidelines to be prescribed by the Central Government. However, as of now, no such guidelines have been prescribed, despite the provision being in effect for more than 5 years.

Liability of Directors and Senior Management

Section 10 of the amended PCA provides that if a commercial organization is held guilty of giving a bribe, and it is proved that the offense was committed with the consent or connivance of a director, manager, secretary, or other officer of the organization, such person shall also be punishable with imprisonment and fine.

This creates personal liability for directors and senior management if they are complicit in corruption. The law follows the principle established in the Supreme Court’s decision in the Iridium case, where it was held that the mens rea (guilty mind) of the “alter ego” of the company (i.e., the person or group of people that guide the business of the company) can be imputed to the company.

Why Private Companies Need Anti-Corruption Compliance

Private companies face significant legal risks under the amended PCA. The penalties for violations under the PCA include imprisonment ranging from six months to 10 years and fines (with one instance where it is imprisonment, a fine or both). Recent legislative changes have also introduced provisions for attachment and confiscation of property procured through corrupt means.

While companies cannot be imprisoned, they can be fined and convicted of an offense under the PCA, as confirmed by the Supreme Court of India in cases such as CBI v. Blue Sky Tie-Up Private Limited and Standard Chartered v. Directorate of Enforcement.

Unlike some foreign anti-corruption laws, the PCA does not provide exceptions for facilitation or “grease” payments made to expedite routine governmental actions. Section 7 of the PCA covers even payments made to get lawful things done promptly. The PCA even includes an illustration stating that if a public servant demands money to process a routine application on time, it would constitute an offense.

This was affirmed by the Supreme Court in the case of Som Prakash v. State of Delhi, where it was held that “speed money” is the key to getting lawful things done in good time and such payments fall foul of the PCA.

Private companies need to be vigilant about their relationships with intermediaries. Section 7A of the PCA covers intermediaries who, in exchange for any undue advantage, induce a public servant to improperly perform a public duty. This targets the conduct of 'middlemen' or influence peddlers who facilitate bribery. Such intermediaries may also be charged with abetment and 'criminal conspiracy' to commit offenses under the PCA.

Beyond domestic law, Indian companies increasingly face scrutiny under foreign anti-corruption laws with extraterritorial reach, such as the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (“FCPA”) and the UK Bribery Act. India continues to be seen by foreign investors as a country with high corruption-related risks. To participate effectively in the global marketplace, Indian companies need to demonstrate their commitment to anti-corruption compliance.

Implementing Effective Anti-Corruption Compliance Programs

While the Central Government has not yet issued guidelines on what constitutes “adequate procedures” under the PCA, private companies can draw upon international best practices and standards to design effective compliance programs:

Elements of an Effective Compliance Program

Clear commitment from senior management to a zero-tolerance approach to corruption

Regular corruption risk assessments to identify vulnerable areas of operations

Detailed anti-corruption policies and procedures, including specific guidelines on gifts, hospitality, political contributions, charitable donations, and interactions with public officials

Thorough due diligence on third parties, agents, intermediaries, and business partners

Regular training for employees, especially those in high-risk positions, and clear communication of anti-corruption policies

Confidential channels for reporting suspected violations, including whistleblower protection.

Regular monitoring and auditing of compliance program effectiveness

Prompt investigation of potential violations and consistent enforcement of policies

Special Considerations for Multinational Companies

Multinational companies operating in India face additional complexities in ensuring compliance with both Indian anti-corruption laws and applicable foreign laws. These companies should consider:

Harmonizing compliance programs to meet the most stringent requirements across all applicable jurisdictions

Adapting global compliance policies to address India-specific risks and legal requirements. Ensuring consistent application of compliance standards across all subsidiaries and operations

Challenges in Implementation

Private companies face several challenges in implementing effective anti-corruption compliance programs in India:

Lack of Central Government Guidelines

Despite the 2018 amendments to the PCA providing for an "adequate procedures" defense, the Central Government has not yet issued guidelines specifying what procedures would be considered adequate. This creates uncertainty for companies trying to establish compliance programs that would satisfy the defense.

Limited Enforcement Data

There are limited reported instances of substantial fines being imposed on corporates for corruption offenses in India, making it difficult for companies to assess enforcement priorities and risks.

Cultural Challenges

Changing long-established business practices and overcoming cultural acceptance of certain types of payments can be challenging, particularly in an environment where corruption has been historically prevalent.

Future Developments

Several potential developments may impact anti-corruption compliance requirements for private companies in India:

Central Government Guidelines

The issuance of Central Government guidelines on “adequate procedures” would provide much-needed clarity for companies establishing compliance programs.

Settlement Mechanisms

There are recommendations to introduce statutory frameworks recognizing settlement agreements or Deferred Prosecution Agreements (“DPAs”) for corruption-related offenses, similar to those used in other jurisdictions.

Experts suggest that the PCA could be amended to incorporate a reporting mechanism whereby offending corporates may face lighter fines if they self-report and cooperate with investigations.

Another proposed enhancement to the anti-corruption framework is the adoption of a program to reward whistleblowers who report instances of corruption, similar to programs in other countries.

Conclusion

The 2018 amendments to the Prevention of Corruption Act have fundamentally altered the anti-corruption landscape for private companies in India. No longer can companies view corruption as merely an issue for public officials; they now face direct liability for corrupt practices by associated persons. The introduction of corporate liability coupled with the “adequate procedures” defense creates a powerful incentive for private companies to implement robust anti-corruption compliance programs.

Despite challenges including the lack of government guidelines on what constitutes “adequate procedures,” private companies should proactively develop and implement comprehensive compliance programs based on international best practices. Such programs not only mitigate legal risks but also protect companies' reputations, enhance their competitiveness in global markets, and contribute to the broader goal of reducing corruption in India.

As India continues to strengthen its anti-corruption framework, private companies that take compliance seriously will be better positioned to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape and thrive in an environment where ethical business practices are increasingly valued and expected.

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