White-Collar Crime & Corporate Investigations Newsletter – May 2025

Welcome to the latest edition of DSK Legal's White-Collar Crime & Corporate Investigations Newsletter, where we analyze key legal developments shaping financial crime, regulatory enforcement, and corporate compliance. This edition covers significant judicial pronouncements on bail, procedural safeguards under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), evolving standards in the Criminal Procedure Code, and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

From landmark rulings on illegal arrests and their implications for bail to critical insights into the denial of passports based on familial antecedents, our experts decode how these developments impact corporate investigations, compliance frameworks, and white-collar defense strategies.

Stay informed with our analysis of emerging legal trends and their impact on businesses and individuals navigating the complexities of financial and regulatory enforcement.

