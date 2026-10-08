In Home Box Office Inc & Ors. v. Streamzy.to & Ors. (CS(COMM) 740/2026, 2026:DHC:5967; order dated 27 July 2026), Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani granted an ad-interim injunction against a cluster of rogue streaming websites and, more significantly, refined the mechanism by which such injunctions are extended to the mirror, redirect and alphanumeric sites that predictably follow. The order’s contribution lies in a single, disciplined distinction: between the technical verification that an intermediary may perform, and the adjudicatory determination that belongs to the court alone.

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The Delhi High Court’s New Anti-Piracy Balance -Dynamic Injunctions Against Rogue Streaming Sites and Chasing Pirates That Keep Changing Masks

In Home Box Office Inc & Ors. v. Streamzy.to & Ors. (CS(COMM) 740/2026, 2026:DHC:5967; order dated 27 July 2026), Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani granted an ad-interim injunction against a cluster of rogue streaming websites and, more significantly, refined the mechanism by which such injunctions are extended to the mirror, redirect and alphanumeric sites that predictably follow. The order’s contribution lies in a single, disciplined distinction: between the technical verification that an intermediary may perform, and the adjudicatory determination that belongs to the court alone.

The Case in Brief

The plaintiffs, a group of production houses, alleged that thirty defendant websites were streaming their cinematographic works without licence sometimes even before release. The remaining defendants were arrayed by function: domain name registrars (DNRs), internet service providers (ISPs), and the Department of Telecommunications and MeitY. Applying the settled test from UTV Software v. 1337X.to, the Court found the thirty sites bore the hallmarks of ‘Flagrantly Infringing Online Locations’ (FIOLs) masked registrant details, no traceable contacts, and content that was, prima facie, overwhelmingly the plaintiffs’ unlicensed work. This was not incidental infringement; the sites’ primary purpose was to facilitate it.

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Real Problem: Sites That Clone Themselves. Why Blocking One Rogue Site Is Never Enough

The difficulty the Court confronted is familiar to every rights holder: block a rogue site today, and its content resurfaces tomorrow on a near-identical clone with a slightly altered domain. The plaintiff is left chasing a moving target, and an injunction, however sound, is frustrated with ease. The dynamic injunction developed in this Court’s jurisprudence to keep pace with that ‘hydra-headed’ conduct exists precisely so that a rights holder need not commence proceedings afresh each time a mirror appears.

What the Rights Holders Asked For and Why the Court Hesitated

The plaintiffs sought a broad extension: that any further infringing sites discovered during the proceedings be blocked by ISPs and DNRs merely on being notified by the plaintiffs on affidavit. Two registrars, appearing in the matter, said they had no hesitation in blocking rogue sites but flagged a genuine problem as neutral intermediaries, they would be asked to exercise blocking powers without any administrative or judicial order behind them. The Court accepted that the plaintiffs’ apprehension was real, yet was equally unwilling to hand either the plaintiffs or the intermediaries a carte blanche to decide, on their own, which sites should be blocked.

The Line the Court Drew: Technical Verification vs Adjudicatory Determination

The resolution is the heart of the order. An ISP or DNR, the Court held, is not equipped or authorised to decide whether a website is ‘rogue’ that is an adjudicatory question. Nor may a plaintiff arrogate that decision to itself. What the Court delegated to the intermediary was something narrower and technical: to verify whether a newly identified site is, in fact, a mirror, redirect or alphanumeric variant of a site already injuncted.

What ISP or Registrar May Do

Where the plaintiffs discover such a variant, they may furnish the concerned ISP or DNR, on affidavit and with supporting documentation, particulars showing the site is prima facie a mirror of an injuncted defendant. The intermediary then technically verifies whether it is indeed such a variant and, if so, enforces the existing injunction against it as a pro-tem measure. Simultaneously, the plaintiffs must file an application to implead that site in the suit, for the Court’s consideration.

What Stays With the Court

The ultimate determination whether a site is liable to be blocked as a rogue website continues to rest with the Court, and cannot be left to the unilateral assessment of the plaintiffs or the sole satisfaction of an intermediary. The blocking an intermediary performs is provisional, subject to further directions, and open to correction through the impleadment application the plaintiffs are obliged to file.

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Safe Harbour Preserved and the Guardrails Against Misuse (Safe Harbour as a Design Constraint)

The Court was alive to the intermediary’s statutory position. Under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, an ISP or DNR enjoys ‘safe harbour’ only while it acts as a strictly neutral conduit; it cannot be clothed with discretion to block on a party’s mere asking (Shreya Singhal v. Union of India). By confining the intermediary’s role to technical verification of a mirror rather than any discretion over whether to block the order keeps that neutrality, and thus safe harbour, intact.

The guardrails cut the other way too. A false or non-bona-fide assertion by the plaintiffs in an affidavit to an intermediary or an application to the Court invites strictures. An ISP or DNR retains the liberty to decline and approach the Court rather than block. And all such blocking remains pro-tem, subject to the Court’s further orders. The mechanism is fast, but it is not unsupervised.

What This Means for Rights Holders in India and Abroad

For content owners studios, OTT platforms, sports-rights holders the order strengthens a remedy that already makes India an attractive forum for anti-piracy enforcement. It offers a route to reach mirror and redirect clones quickly, without a fresh suit for each, while keeping the legal characterisation of a site where it belongs: with the Court. For foreign rights holders in particular, the architecture is worth understanding the interplay of rights holder, registrar, ISP and the DoT/MeitY notification, and the evidentiary and impleadment steps that make the mechanism work. How to structure enforcement for a specific catalogue, and how to satisfy the order’s conditions without inviting strictures, are matters that reward experienced counsel.

Rethinking your anti-piracy strategy? The tools are evolving quickly. The new route can reach clones quickly, but the paperwork and evidence must be right. Cross-border content, Indian enforcement For global catalogues, the details of Indian practice decide outcomes. We help rights holders get them right. Reach Out to Us Whether you’re a studio, OTT platform or broadcaster, our IP enforcement team can build and run your anti-piracy strategy in India. Fast action makes all the difference against streaming piracy. As piracy adapts, so must enforcement. Our IP Practice works on protecting your content in India and beyond. From dynamic injunctions to end-to-end anti-piracy strategy, our IP enforcement team acts for rights holders in India and worldwide. Contact us to protect your content. Write to us for Trademark & Copyright Piracy Litigation and strategy in India at info@ssrana.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.