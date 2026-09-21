Notice Served, Clock Started | Supreme Court On Limitation For Probate Revocation (Video)

The Court examined the limitation period applicable to applications seeking revocation of probate under Section 263 of the Indian Succession Act and the application of Article 137 of the Limitation Act.

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If you receive a court notice but choose not to investigate it, can you later claim that limitation never started because you did not fully understand its significance?

In this episode, Divyanshi discusses the Supreme Court’s decision in Dhiraj Dutta v. Anirban Sen & Ors.

The Court examined the limitation period applicable to applications seeking revocation of probate under Section 263 of the Indian Succession Act and the application of Article 137 of the Limitation Act.

The judgment reinforces the doctrine of constructive notice and the importance of acting diligently when a judicial notice concerns property in which a person claims rights.

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