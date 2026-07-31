HSA | Dispute Resolution & Arbitration Monthly Update | July 2026

The dispute traces back to a loan availed by S. Murugesan, sole proprietor of M/s Shiv Shankar Agencies, from the secured creditor in 1984. To secure the facility, G. Ramanujam stood as guarantor and mortgaged his immovable property in favour of the secured creditor.

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DISPUTE RESOLUTION AND ARBITRATION UPDATE

In The Supreme Court of India Mr. Vasumathi [Appellant] Vs. Authorised Officer & Ors. [Respondent]. 2026 SCC OnLine SC 1103

Background facts

The dispute traces back to a loan availed by S. Murugesan, sole proprietor of M/s Shiv Shankar Agencies, from the secured creditor in 1984. To secure the facility, G. Ramanujam stood as guarantor and mortgaged his immovable property in favour of the secured creditor. Following the borrower's default, the secured creditor instituted a mortgage suit before the City Civil Court, Chennai, and obtained a preliminary decree on 10.09.1997 for recovery of the outstanding dues. After the guarantor's demise, his legal heirs, including the appellant, inherited the mortgaged property. Although the parties explored the possibility of an amicable settlement, the negotiations ultimately did not materialise.

More than a decade after the preliminary decree, the secured creditor invoked the provisions of the SARFAESI Act by issuing a demand notice under Section 13(2) on 08.09.2009, followed by a possession notice and a sale notice proposing the auction of the secured asset. At the auction held on 11.03.2010, the second respondent emerged as the successful bidder with a bid of ₹2,11,00,500/-. While the initial 25% of the bid amount was deposited immediately, the remaining 75% was paid only on 31.03.2010, beyond the fifteen-day period prescribed under Rule 9(4) of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002. Nevertheless, the secured creditor accepted the delayed payment and issued a sale certificate in favour of the auction purchaser on 10.04.2010.

Challenging the recovery measures and the auction sale, the legal heirs approached the Debts Recovery Tribunal under Section 17 of the SARFAESI Act and also sought to set aside the auction sale, condonation of delay, interim relief, and permission to redeem the mortgaged property. The DRT dismissed their challenge, and the DRAT affirmed the decision. The Madras High Court also refused to interfere, holding that the secured creditor had validly exercised its powers under the SARFAESI Act. Aggrieved by these concurrent findings, the appellant approached the Supreme Court.

Issue(s) at hand?

Whether the auction sale conducted under the SARFAESI Act stood vitiated on account of non- compliance with the mandatory requirements of Rule 9 of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002, particularly in relation to the timeline for payment of the balance sale consideration.

Whether the secured creditor could validly accept the delayed payment of the balance 75% of the sale consideration and regularise the auction sale in the absence of a written agreement extending the time for payment as contemplated under Rule 9(4) of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002.

Whether the rights of a bona fide auction purchaser and the equities arising from a confirmed sale could override a sale process that was otherwise vitiated by statutory non-compliance.

Findings of the Court

The Hon’ble Supreme Court held that the validity of an auction sale under the SARFAESI Act must be tested strictly on the basis of compliance with the statutory framework and not on equitable considerations. It observed that the requirements under Rule 9 of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002 are mandatory, and any material deviation from them would render the sale legally unsustainable.

Placing reliance on Sri Siddeshwara Cooperative Bank Ltd. v. Ikbal (2013) 10 SCC 831, the Court reiterated that although the fifteen- day period prescribed under Rule 9(4) for payment of the balance sale consideration may be extended, such extension is permissible only through a written agreement between the secured creditor, the borrower and the auction purchaser. In the present case, while the balance 75% of the sale consideration was admittedly paid beyond the prescribed period, there was no written agreement evidencing any extension of time.

The Hon’ble Supreme Court further relied on IDBI Bank Ltd. v. Ramswaroop Daliya (2024 SCC OnLine SC 2878)2 to reaffirm that delayed payment of the balance sale consideration can be accepted only where the extension is supported by a written agreement. Since no such agreement or request for extension existed on record, the secured creditor could not unilaterally regularise the delayed payment merely by accepting it.

Rejecting the reasoning adopted by the DRT, DRAT and the High Court, the Hon’ble Supreme Court held that the conduct of the borrower, the delay in challenging the proceedings, or the bona fide status of the auction purchaser could not validate an auction sale conducted in breach of mandatory statutory provisions. The Court observed that a confirmed sale cannot be protected where the very process leading to the sale suffers from fundamental legal infirmities.

While recognising that the auction purchaser had acted bona fide, the Court emphasised that statutory compliance must prevail over equitable considerations. It also noted that the appellant and the other legal heirs had consistently sought permission to redeem the mortgaged property before the DRT, which sufficiently reflected their intention to redeem the secured asset.

Accordingly, the Hon’ble Supreme Court allowed the appeal in part, set aside the judgments of the Madras High Court, the DRAT and the DRT, and quashed the auction sale. The Court directed the secured creditor to refund the entire sale consideration to the auction purchaser along with interest at 7% per annum. Exercising its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, it also granted the appellant a one-time opportunity to redeem the mortgaged property upon payment of the outstanding dues with interest, failing which the secured creditor was permitted to conduct a fresh auction after obtaining a fresh valuation report. Since the auction sale itself was found to be invalid, the Court left the issue of limitation under Section 36 of the SARFAESI Act open for determination in an appropriate case.

HSA Viewpoint

The judgment is likely to have a significant impact on the manner in which secured creditors conduct SARFAESI auctions. In practice, procedural requirements under the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002 are often treated as curable irregularities, particularly where the auction has been concluded and the entire sale consideration has been paid. This decision makes it clear that such an approach may ultimately jeopardise the validity of the auction.

Some key takeaways are:

The decision reinforces that statutory timelines are not mere procedural formalities but mandatory procedures. Compliance with Rule 9 is fundamental to the validity of the auction process.

It serves as a reminder to banks and authorised officers that strict adherence to the prescribed procedure is essential, as even minor procedural lapses can invalidate an otherwise successful auction.

The judgment also highlights the importance of due diligence for auction purchasers. A bona fide purchase alone may not be sufficient to protect an auction sale if the underlying statutory procedure has not been followed.

By leaving the limitation issue open, the Supreme Court has consciously confined the decision to the procedural irregularities in the auction process, allowing the law on Section 36 of the SARFAESI Act to evolve in an appropriate case.

Overall, the decision is likely to encourage greater procedural discipline in SARFAESI enforcement proceedings. While it may require secured creditors to exercise greater caution during recovery proceedings, it ultimately strengthens the transparency, cred ibility and legal certainty of the auction process.

In The Supreme Court of India Shephali Chakraborty Vs. The State of West Bengal 2026 INSC 621

Background facts

The Appellant, Shephali Chakraborty, the natural guardian and mother of Master Basab Chakraborty, made an application under Section 8 of the Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act, 1956 (“HMGA”) for permission to transfer the minor’s share in the property inherited by the minor from his deceased father, Basudeb Chakraborty.

Upon the death of Basudeb Chakraborty in 2018, his share of the property devolved jointly on the Appellant and her minor son. In the year 2022, the co-owners had entered into a Development Agreement with M/s Shivam Estates and Developers for redevelopment under which the minor was to get a one-third share in a flat of 1198 sq. ft. and a proportionate share in the monetary consideration.

The Appellant applied before the District Judge, Darjeeling, seeking permission to act upon the Development Agreement in respect of the minor’s share, contending that redevelopment would be beneficial for the minor’s future.

The District Judge rejected the application for failure to establish that the transaction was necessary or clearly beneficial to the minor. The High Court affirmed the decision, leading the Appellant to approach the Supreme Court.

Issue(s) at hand?

Whether the proposed redevelopment arrangement satisfied the requirement under Section 8(4) of the HMGA that the transaction be necessary or evidently advantageous to the minor?

Whether permission under Section 8(2) of the Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act, 1956 could be granted for implementing the Development Agreement concerning the minor’s immovable property?

Findings of the Court

The Supreme Court held that Section 8 of the HMGA is an ex ante protective measure that requires prior judicial permission before a natural guardian can transfer immovable property of a minor. The guardian has wide powers to administer the estate of the minor, but prior sanction of the court is necessary for sale, mortgage, exchange, gift or long-term lease of the estate of the minor, as the minor's welfare is paramount.

The Court referring to earlier decisions, including Vishwambhar & Ors. v. Laxminarayan 1 , Nangali Amma Bhavani Amma v. Gopalkrishnan Nair 2 , K.S. Shivappa v. Smt. K. Neelamma 3 , Murugan & Ors. v. Kesava Gounder (Dead) through LRs 4 and Sri Narayan Bal & Ors. v. Sridhar Sutar & Ors 5 , reiterated that the requirement of prior judicial permission is to protect the interests of the minor, that an unauthorised transfer by a natural guardian is not void ab initio but can be challenged by the minor on attaining majority within the period of limitation, and that Section 8 applies to the separate property of a minor and not to the undivided joint family property governed by the traditional Hindu law.

, Nangali Amma Bhavani Amma v. Gopalkrishnan Nair , K.S. Shivappa v. Smt. K. Neelamma , Murugan & Ors. v. Kesava Gounder (Dead) through LRs and Sri Narayan Bal & Ors. v. Sridhar Sutar & Ors , reiterated that the requirement of prior judicial permission is to protect the interests of the minor, that an unauthorised transfer by a natural guardian is not void ab initio but can be challenged by the minor on attaining majority within the period of limitation, and that Section 8 applies to the separate property of a minor and not to the undivided joint family property governed by the traditional Hindu law. The Court held that the doctrine of parens patriae is well rooted in Indian law and is reflected in the judicial supervision under Section 8, which requires the courts to independently determine whether a proposed transaction is in the best interest of the minor, while balancing the rights of adult co-owners.

While considering the facts of the case, the Court observed that an undivided share in undeveloped land may be a notional interest and of limited immediate utility, against a constructed residential unit and the monetary consideration, which may be tangible and beneficial assets for the minor. Applying these principles, the Court held that converting the minor's undivided share in undeveloped land into a share in a constructed flat along with ₹10 lakh, constituted an evident advantage under Section 8(4), providing a more valuable and secure asset.

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Footnotes

1. (2013) 10 SCC 83.

2. 2024 SCC OnLine SC 2878.

3. (2001) 6 SCC 163.

4. (2004) 8 SCC 785.

5. 2025 INSC 1195.

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