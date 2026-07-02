Supreme Court Settles The Limitation Question In Post-Award Proceedings: Section 33 Exception To The Running Of Limitation Under Section 34(3) Applies Regardless Of Maintainability Or Outcome.

What happens if a party files an application under Section 33 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (“the Act”) seeking correction of an arbitral award, does the limitation period for challenging the award under Section 34 run from the date of the original award, or from the date on which the Section 33 application is disposed of?

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I. Introduction

What happens if a party files an application under Section 33 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (“the Act”) seeking correction of an arbitral award, does the limitation period for challenging the award under Section 34 run from the date of the original award, or from the date on which the Section 33 application is disposed of?

The Hon’ble Supreme Court has now addressed this question with great clarity in National Highway Authority of India v. T. Younis & Anr. (2026 INSC 616) (NHAI v. Younis). The Court held that once an application under Section 33 is filed and entertained by the arbitral tribunal, the limitation under Section 34(3) runs only from the date of disposal of that application, regardless of whether the application was ultimately allowed, dismissed, or held to be outside the scope of Section 33. The judgment is significant as it offers significant clarifications for parties navigating post-award proceedings.

II. FACTUAL BACKGROUND OF THE DISPUTE:

The dispute arose from a land acquisition proceeding under the National Highways Act, 1956 (“1956 Act”). A land parcel belonging to the first Respondent was acquired for highway development in Bellary District. After the competent authority determined compensation in 2011, the National Highway Authority of India (“Appellant/NHAI”) invoked arbitration under Section 3G(5) of the 1956 Act. The arbitrator passed an award in February 2013.

The award was challenged and the High Court set aside that award in March 2019 and remitted it for fresh consideration. Following de novo proceedings, a fresh award was passed on 03.02.2022, granting the Respondent the benefit of additional market value and statutory interest under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 (“1894 Act”).

Both parties moved the arbitral tribunal under Section 33 of the Act within the prescribed period. NHAI filed an application under Section 33(1)(a) on 08.03.2022, contending that the grant of additional market value and interest under the 1894 Act was legally unsustainable and sought correction of the award on that basis.

The Respondent No. 1 filed a cross-application under Section 33(4) on 10.03.2022, seeking an additional award for a claim that had allegedly been raised but omitted in the final award. By a common order dated 04.07.2022, the arbitrator dismissed both applications.

The certified copy of that order was received by NHAI on 15.09.2022 and NHAI then filed applications under Section 34 on 29.10.2022 being within three months of receiving the disposal order, but well beyond three months from the original award date of 03.02.2022.

The Respondent objected on the grounds of limitation. The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Bellary condoned the delay by order dated 05.08.2023. The Respondent challenged this in a writ petition before the Karnataka High Court, Dharwad Bench. The High Court allowed the writ petition, holding that NHAI’s application under Section 33(1)(a) was not maintainable in the first place because it sought substantive modification of the award rather than correction of clerical or typographical errors and, therefore, could not extend the limitation period under Section 34(3). The High Court accordingly dismissed the Section 34 applications as time-barred. Accordingly, NHAI appealed to the Supreme Court.

III. THE ISSUE BEFORE THE SUPREME COURT:

The fundamental question before the Supreme Court was whether the limitation period under Section 34(3) commences from the date of the original arbitral award, or from the date of disposal of an application filed under Section 33 of the Act.

Apart from the above issue, another subsidiary question arose from the High Court’s reasoning: does the benefit of the extended limitation period under Section 34(3) apply only to applications under Section 33 that are ultimately held to be maintainable, or does it apply to any application formally filed and entertained by the tribunal under Section 33?

IV. ANALYSIS BY THE SUPREME COURT

The Court’s analysis was primarily on the text of Section 34(3), that an application for setting aside an award may not be made after three months from the date on which the party received the award, “or, if a request had been made under section 33, from the date on which that request had been disposed of by the arbitral tribunal.”

The Court noted that the language in Section 34 (3) draws no distinction between applications under Section 33 that succeed and those that fail. It does not say “if a valid request under Section 33 had been made,” nor does it say “if a maintainable request under Section 33 had been made.” The provision uses the word “request” without qualification. In view thereof, the Court noted that had the legislature intended to restrict the benefit to applications that were ultimately allowed or found to be maintainable, it would have said so expressly. The Court held that it could not read into a statute a restriction that the legislature had consciously chosen not to include.

Supreme Court on the meaningful exercise of Section 34:

The Court also addressed the practical dimension of the problem. The Court observed that once a Section 33 application is filed and entertained, the award remains within the limited jurisdiction of the tribunal for correction, interpretation, or supplementation. In that situation, it would be unreasonable and procedurally absurd to require a party to simultaneously file a Section 34 challenge “as a matter of abundant caution.” A party can meaningfully exercise its right under Section 34 only after the Section 33 proceedings have concluded because until then, the final shape of the award is not settled.

The Court then dealt with the Respondent’s reliance on the case of State of Arunachal Pradesh v. Damani Construction Co. ((2007) 10 SCC 742), which the High Court had also cited in support of its view. It was noted that in State of Arunachal Pradesh, the party had not filed a formal application under Section 33 at all. It had merely written a letter that was, in substance, a request for review of substantive findings and certain ancillary clarifications that went beyond the contours of Section 33. The Court held that a letter seeking review cannot be treated as a request under Section 33, and on those facts, it was correct to hold that no fresh starting point of limitation arose. It was observed that the present case was completely distinguishable on facts. In the present case, formal applications under Section 33 was filed by both parties within the statutory period, the applications were entertained by the tribunal, and were disposed of by a reasoned common order.

The Court observed that the said issue was no longer res integra and placed reliance on a line of its own earlier decisions including Ved Prakash Mithal and Sons v. Union of India (2018 SCC OnLine SC 3181), USS Alliance v. State of U.P. (2023 SCC OnLine SC 778), and most recently Geojit Financial Services Ltd. v. Sandeep Gurav (2025 INSC 1021) all of which had consistently held that the date of disposal of a Section 33 application marks the starting point of limitation under Section 34(3).

V. OBSERVATIONS OF SUPREME COURT AND THE JUDGMENT

Two specific observations of the Court are worth highlighting, as they have implications beyond the facts of this case.

First, the Court addressed the concern that parties might file frivolous or sham applications under Section 33 purely to extend the limitation window for a Section 34 challenge. The Court did not ignore this risk. It made clear that where applications under Section 33 are found to be sham, frivolous, or mala fide, courts would be justified in imposing exemplary and punitive costs.

Second, the Court rejected the argument that only a "valid" or "maintainable" Section 33 application can extend the limitation period. The reason being that whether a Section 33 application is maintainable is itself a disputed question, often decided only after months of litigation. In this very case, NHAI and the Respondent disagreed about whether NHAI's application sought a mere clerical correction or was actually a challenge to the merits of the award. If a party had to correctly predict, at the time of filing under Section 34, whether its earlier Section 33 application would eventually be held maintainable, it would be placed in an impossible position. The Court, therefore, held that what matters is whether the Section 33 application was formally filed and taken up by the tribunal, not whether it ultimately succeeded or was found to be maintainable.

On the facts, the Court found that NHAI received the disposal order on 15.09.2022 and filed the Section 34 applications on 29.10.2022, which was well within the three-month period from the date of receipt of the disposal order. The applications were therefore within time.

The Supreme Court accordingly set aside the High Court’s judgment and order dated 22.01.2024 and restored the order of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Bellary dated 05.08.2023, which had condoned the delay. The Section 34 applications were directed to be decided on their merits in accordance with law.

VI. Conclusion

The judgment in NHAI v. Younis settles a question that had generated inconsistent outcomes across courts and tribunals notwithstanding the earlier line of decisions on the point. The principle that emerges is straightforward and builds on earlier decisions in Ved Prakash Mithal (2018), USS Alliance (2023), and Geojit Financial Services (2025), but takes the law a step further. Earlier, it was settled that a pending Section 33 application pauses the limitation period under Section 34(3). The Court has now made it clear that it does not matter whether the Section 33 application was maintainable, what it sought, or how it was eventually decided. If it was formally filed and taken up by the tribunal, the limitation clock stops. To guard against misuse, the Court makes clear that parties who file Section 33 applications merely to gain more time risk facing exemplary costs. The extended limitation window is meant to protect genuine litigants, not to serve as a delay tactic.

For practitioners, the judgment offers clear guidance on both sides of the table. A party challenging an award should ensure that it files its Section 34 application within three months of receiving the order disposing of any Section 33 proceedings, and not from the date of the original award. Conversely, a party opposing such a challenge cannot defeat it on limitation grounds merely by arguing that the Section 33 application was not maintainable, as the Court has now foreclosed that argument as well. What it has not foreclosed is the argument that a Section 33 application was filed with mala fide for the sole purpose of buying time. Parties who rely on this extended starting point would be well advised to ensure their Section 33 applications are substantive and genuinely within the scope of the provision. What the judgment ultimately protects is the integrity of the process by ensuring that procedure serves justice, not the other way around.

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