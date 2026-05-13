Home And Away – Two Phases Of A Cross-Border Dıspute: Grıesheım Gmbh v Goyal Mg Gases Pvt Ltd*

The Supreme Court recently refused the enforcement of a foreign judgment passed by the High Court of Justice, Queens Bench Division (“UK Court”) for failing to satisfy tests under Indian law which govern whether a foreign judgment is conclusive.

Tuli & Co is an insurance-driven commercial litigation and regulatory practice established in 2000. With offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, we undertake work for a cross section of the Indian and international insurance and reinsurance market and work closely alongside Kennedys’ network of international offices

Article Insights

Anubhav Dutta’s articles from Tuli & Co are most popular: in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries Tuli & Co are most popular: within Transport, Insurance and Privacy topic(s)

The Supreme Court recently refused the enforcement of a foreign judgment passed by the High Court of Justice, Queens Bench Division (“UK Court”) for failing to satisfy tests under Indian law which govern whether a foreign judgment is conclusive.

This judgment concludes a 20-year long dispute arising out of a foreign judgment, first sought to be enforced in 2006.

Background of the Dispute

Griesheim and Goyal entered into a Share Purchase and Co-operation Agreement for establishing a joint venture in India. The parties took a decision to obtain overseas funding, and Citi Bank, UK agreed to provide the loan. The loan agreement was governed by English law, and Griesheim stood as the guarantor against monies owed by Goyal.

Goyal defaulted on payment to the bank pursuant to which Griesheim was called upon to make payment. Griesheim discharged the outstanding liability and demanded reimbursement from Goyal. Goyal refused to pay and contended that the parties had agreed that Griesheim would assume responsibility for the outstanding loan.

In the first round of litigation before the UK Court, Goyal did not appear and consequently a default judgment was passed. Griesheim tried to enforce in India, but Goyal opposed on the basis that the judgment was not enforceable as it was passed ex parte and was not a judgment on merits.

Griesheim applied to set aside the default judgment and sought a summary judgment before the UK Court. Goyal contested the proceedings and argued that it had good defences on merits. The UK Court ultimately passed a summary judgment against Goyal holding that there was no real prospect of success.

Griesheim moved to enforce the summary judgment before the Delhi High Court. At first, a Single Judge held that the judgment was enforceable and directed Goyal to pay. However, on appeal, a Division Bench held that the summary judgment was contrary to Indian law and set aside the Single Judge’s decision.

Goyal appealed to the Supreme Court.

SC’s Decision

The Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Division Bench and held that:

While a court adjudicates and determines a dispute in its summary jurisdiction, it must determine whether the defendant has a “realistic” prospect of success as opposed to a “fanciful” one.

Goyal’s defences required detailed examination as well as oral and documentary evidence. A summary disposal in the presence of triable issues could not be sustained.

When a dispute involves highly contested facts which need deeper scrutiny, summary disposal would cause great prejudice to the party seeking leave to defend.

A decree passed without any investigation into merits cannot be said to have been rendered “on merits”.

Concluding Remarks

This judgment reinforces the interconnectedness of the two phases in cross-border litigations as issues arising during the “away” leg of the dispute, often have their origins at the “home” leg.

Market reactions to the decision appear to be unanimous. Stakeholders who have reacted appear to be of the view that while Indian Courts will recognize foreign courts, such cross-border rulings must ultimately comply with the standards of procedural fairness applied by Indian Courts, as well as satisfy the substantive tests which govern whether a foreign judgment is conclusive.

* 2026 INSC 401.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.