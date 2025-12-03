Dispute Resolution & Arbitration Monthly Update | November 2025

Writ Petition No. 1018 of 2017

This judgment marks a major milestone in protecting private property rights within Mumbai's slum rehabilitation regime.

For Landowners: The Court's ruling reaffirms that private ownership and the right to redevelop one's own land cannot be extinguished arbitrarily. Authorities must first invite landowners to submit redevelopment proposals and only resort to acquisition if those rights are declined or extinguished.

For the SRA and the State: The judgment underscores the need for procedural fairness and transparency. The Court's admonition to the SRA to avoid "collusion and connivance" with developers is a reminder that public powers must not be abused for private gain.

For Developers and Societies: The verdict also sends a cautionary message that rehabilitation projects must be pursued lawfully and collaboratively, respecting the rights of landowners and slum dwellers alike.

For Urban Governance: By reaffirming the constitutional limits of the Slum Act, the Court protects the delicate balance between development and the rule of law, ensuring that social welfare objectives do not override basic property and due process rights.