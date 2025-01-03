Bombay High Court: Reiterates The Principle Of Exhausting Alternate Remedies

The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.

In a recent ruling1, the Hon'ble Bombay High Court ("HC") reiterated the long-standing legal principle that litigants must exhaust all available alternate remedies before invoking writ jurisdiction. The instant case in point involves M/s. Venus Worldwide Entertainment ("Petitioner"), which attempted to bypass statutory procedures by filing a writ petition, thereby, avoided the alternate remedy provided under the Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 ("said Act"). The HC, however, rejected the plea.

Brief Facts of the Case:

The instant matter in question revolves around a writ petition filed by the Petitioner against an order dated 28th March 2024, invoking the said Act. The Petitioner sought to challenge the actions taken by the Respondent No.3, arguing that no proceedings could have been initiated under the said Act, as the dispute had already been settled under the Maharashtra Settlement of Arrears of Tax, Interest, Penalty or Late Fee Act, 2019 ("said Settlement Act, 2019"). The Petitioner sought to bypass these statutory remedies and proceeded directly with a writ petition.

Analysis by the Hon'ble Court:

The HC observed that the Petitioner had resorted to misleading averments in its pleadings, attempting to create a narrative that the Ld. Tribunal was incapable of addressing the jurisdictional issues. This attempt to avoid the alternate remedy available under the said Act was seen as an effort to bypass the established procedure, which allows for an appeal under Section 26 of the said Act2.

One key argument presented by the Petitioner was the claim that their case fell under the provisions of the Settlement Act, 2019, thus, negating the need for further proceedings under the said Act. The HC, however, pointed out that this argument had already been considered and rejected. Furthermore, the Ld. Tribunal is fully competent to examine the correctness of such decisions, ensuring that the law is followed appropriately. In the absence of any valid reason to bypass the alternate remedies, the Petitioner's attempts to evade the statutory process were seen as an improper tactic.

The HC referred to its previous judgment in Oberoi Constructions Ltd. vs. The Union of India and Ors.3, where it had extensively discussed the trend of bypassing alternate remedies and approaching the courts directly under Articles 2264 and 2275 of the Constitution. The HC expressed concern over this growing tendency and reaffirmed the established practice of exhausting all available remedies before invoking the jurisdiction of the higher courts.

By following the reasoning outlined in that case, the HC found that the Petitioner's approach was one of "taking chances" without any reasonable justification, and as such, declined to entertain the writ petition.

In author's opinion, the Hon'ble Bombay High Court's decision in the present case serves as a critical reminder of the importance of following the proper legal procedures and exhausting all available remedies before approaching the higher courts. The High Court's reiteration of this principle not only ensures the efficient functioning of the judiciary but also discourages parties from attempting to "take chances" with the legal process. For litigants, this judgment reinforces the need to respect the prescribed statutory channels, ensuring that disputes are resolved in an orderly and legally sound manner.

Footnotes

1. Writ Petition (L) No.15648 of 2024, M/s. Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. v. The State of Maharashtra and Ors, decided on 2nd December, 2024.

2. 26. Appeals.— (1) 1 [An appeal, from every order, not being an order mentioned in sub-section (2) of this section and sub-section (2) of section 85] passed under this Act or rules or notification, shall lie if the order is made,— (a) by a Sales Tax Officer or an Assistant Commissioner, or any other officer subordinate thereto, to the Deputy Commissioner ; (b) by a Deputy Commissioner or Senior Deputy Commissioner, to the Joint Commissioner ; (c) by a Joint Commissioner, 2 [Additional Commissioner, Advance Ruling Authority] or the Commissioner, to the Tribunal ; (2) In the case of an order passed in appeal by a Deputy Commissioner or a Joint Commissioner, a second appeal shall lie to the Tribunal.

3. Writ Petition (L) No.33260 of 2023.

