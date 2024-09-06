The story of Vinesh Phogat at the 2024 Paris Olympics is nothing short of dramatic, if not downright heartbreaking. A decorated Indian wrestler, Vinesh was one bout away from an Olympic medal, only to

Established in 2004, Naik Naik & Co. started out as a niche media practice which has metamorphosed into a full-service law firm. Headquartered in Mumbai with a pan-India presence, we advise and perform across all aspects of corporate, disputes, banking and finance, and intellectual property law. Our sectoral focus is our differentiator and we can boast of strong industry sector expertise for over two decades. Our practice is anchored in quality service, professionalism, and integrity.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The story of Vinesh Phogat at the 2024 Paris Olympics is nothing short of dramatic, if not downright heartbreaking. A decorated Indian wrestler, Vinesh was one bout away from an Olympic medal, only to be disqualified from the women's 50 kg freestyle wrestling final because of a small—but consequential—100 grams. The ensuing saga, which involved appeals and counter-arguments, ended on a decisive note when the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed her plea for a shared silver medal.

The 100-Gram Nightmare

Vinesh Phogat, a name synonymous with wrestling excellence, was disqualified from the 50 kg wrestling category final for exceeding the weight limit by just 100 grams. Now, before you shrug this off with a "What's the big deal? It's just 100 grams," remember this: In the world of professional wrestling, the line between glory and defeat is often razor-thin.

To give a little context, wrestlers are required to undergo two weigh-ins—one before the competition and another right before the medal matches. While Vinesh cleared the first weigh-in, she was found 100 grams over the limit during the second one, leading to her disqualification from the final against the USA's Sarah Hildebrandt. What followed was an appeal that captivated the sports community.

Vinesh's Appeal: A Shot At Silver

Vinesh's appeal to the CAS was an effort to overturn this ruling and, at the very least, secure a shared silver medal with Cuban wrestler Yusneylys Guzmán López. In a last-ditch effort, her legal team put forth the argument that while she was disqualified from competing for gold, her achievements up to the point of disqualification warranted recognition. After all, she had defeated the formidable four-time world champion Yui Sasaki to reach the finals.

Her legal strategy shifted throughout the process. Initially, she sought a chance to contest the gold medal bout, requesting a second weigh-in and eligibility to compete. When this didn't work out, Vinesh modified her request, seeking joint silver instead. The CAS, however, wasn't convinced.

The CAS Decision: A Weighty Ruling

On August 14, the CAS's Ad Hoc Division, led by Australian arbitrator Dr. Annabelle Bennett, dismissed Vinesh's appeal. According to the court's ruling, the strict weigh-in rules were clearly laid out before the competition, and while her disqualification was unfortunate, the decision was in line with the regulations.

The court also took into account that Vinesh didn't request urgent interim measures, such as a freeze on her disqualification while the appeal was being processed. This may have played a role in the final decision to deny her the opportunity for a joint silver medal.

The CAS's decision was definitive: no medal for Vinesh Phogat. Her legal team, which included some heavy hitters like former Solicitor General Harish Salve and sports law expert Vidushpat Singhania, had argued valiantly, but the rules of the sport prevailed.

Could Interim Relief Have Made A Difference?

One interesting point raised during the case was the lack of a request for interim relief. Interim relief, in legal terms, is a temporary measure that halts the enforcement of a decision while an appeal is heard. If Vinesh's legal team had sought interim relief, they might have been able to freeze her disqualification and allow her to compete in the final while the appeal was still pending. However, they chose not to go down this path, possibly because they recognized that the CAS would be unlikely to grant such relief given the clarity of the rules.

From a legal strategy standpoint, this decision was significant. While interim relief might have delayed the inevitable, it would not have changed the outcome. The weight discrepancy was a clear breach of the regulations, and interim relief would only have postponed the final ruling..

Conclusion: A Battle Lost, But Not The War

Though Vinesh Phogat's appeal was dismissed, and her quest for Olympic glory was cut short by 100 grams, her case is a valuable lesson in the world of sports law. The CAS decision reminds us that in the pursuit of fairness, rules must be applied consistently, regardless of the circumstances. While Vinesh didn't walk away with a medal, she remains a fighter—on the mat and in the courtroom. And in the legal arena, much like in wrestling, sometimes the fight itself is as important as the result.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.