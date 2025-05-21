Enforcement Of IP And INTA Unreal Campaign

RNA, Technology and IP Attorneys is a full-service IP law firm with presence in the National Capital Region (Gurgaon) and Chennai. We offer efficient and cost-effective solutions for protection, enforcement and commercialization of IP rights. Our clientele covers the entire spectrum from multi-national IP owners and users to start-up businesses and individuals.

Our Senior Associate, Girish Bhatia conducted an engaging session on topic "Intellectual Property and INTA Unreal Campaign" on Friday, 16th April 2025, at Government Law College, Mumbai. The session was conducted online and attended by over 70 students, both online and offline, many of whom are specializing in intellectual property. The session focused on the increasing impact of counterfeit products and the legal remedies available to consumers. We explored the underlying motives of infringers behind manufacturing counterfeits and discussed why companies may not pursue every individual seller of such products. The conversation extended to the broader socio-economic consequences of counterfeiting, the legal mechanisms in place to combat it, and the collective role of legal professionals and consumers in addressing the issue. The students engaged actively, raising insightful questions around enforcement challenges, consumer redressal mechanisms, and the role of awareness in curbing the spread of fakes. Overall, the session was highly interactive and thought-provoking, leaving participants with valuable insights into the complexities of combating counterfeit goods and the collaborative efforts of governments and brands in safeguarding intellectual property. He did receive some feedbacks from the attendees:

This session was incredibly insightful! As someone who's just starting out in IP law, the clarity with which Adv. Girish Bhatia explained that counterfeit detection and trademark relevance was super helpful. The Unreal Campaign is such a cool initiative – loved the interactive bits too! Absolutely loved the energy and structure of the webinar. It struck a great balance between technical learning and real-world examples. The Q&A session clarified a lot of my doubts about IP enforcement in India. Great initiative by IPR Cell and INTA! The session was a much-needed refresher on IP enforcement, especially the part on identifying counterfeit goods. It's something we often overlook, but Adv. Bhatia made it so relevant and easy to understand. Great job by the IPR Cell for bringing this to us!

