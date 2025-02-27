Abstract: This article explores the growing significance of personality trademarks in protecting the identities of public figures in the era of social media and Artificial Intelligence. It focuses on Ashneer Grover's trademark case under Trademark Act 1999, questioning legal frameworks in India aimed to safeguard personal brands. The article also delves into the concept of personality trademarks, their commercial value, and the purpose of protecting public figures' identities from misuse. It also brings out notable Indian cases involving cricketers, actors, and others. Various possible challenges are also discussed which includes challenges of proving distinctiveness, the cultural context in a diverse country like India, and mostly importantly the need to introduce legal frameworks. While nations like the United State and the European Unions & its jurisdictions provide comprehensive protection under their legal systems, India is still trying to board that boat. From all these aspects, it underlines the pivotal importance of measures to safeguard and monetize personal brands in the digital era.

Personality Trademark and Its Growing Significance

Introduction

In the era of social media and advertising, the face value of famous celebrities is on the rise. This rapidly surging value and popularity of personalities makes their faces, names, or other identifiers prone to misuse, tampering, or even unauthorized use. The possibility of such usage has been accentuated with the entry of Artificial Intelligence and deep fakes. To legally counter these dangers and to safeguard the monetary gains from such popularity, Ashneer Grover, former managing director of BharatPe, filed a trademark for his name.1 This article keeping this recent development in focus, discusses the possible legal framework around this move, especially in the backdrop of India's intellectual property rights framework.

Personality Trademark: Meaning

Ashneer Grover's action can be called as personality trademark, which refers to registration of a person's identity, be it name, signature, likeness, or any unique identifier(s) as a trademark. This form of intellectual property protects and ensures that an individual's identity (or related) is not used commercially without consent, as provided by Section 14 of Trademark Act 1999 ("the Act").2 Although there is no particular restriction on personality trademark, it is generally intended for prominent public figures like celebrities, business leaders, influencers, and politicians, whose names and personas hold significant value in commercial industry. Ashneer Grover gained popularity as a high-profile entrepreneur after judging a reality show, 'Shark Tank India' and therefore, became eligible to register a personality trademark. This decision empowers him to file a suit, under Section 14 of the Act, against anyone who uses his name without consent for commercial use. Moreover, his trademark covers variety of classes, including merchandise, digital content, and financial services, which clearly provide him protection in various markets, especially the ones contemporarily witnessing a significant growth. Therefore, the personality trademark helps him to not only protect his name against unauthorized use but also provides with him an opportunity to exploit this protection commercially.

Discovering the Trend

Grover's move is not new to the intellectual rights framework but rather adds to the long list of personality trademarks, which exist in India and globally. Over the world, this trend has been witnessed over various fields: (a) In sports, whereas Michael Jordan trademarked his name and the Jumpman logo, Cristiano Ronaldo trademarked CR67, which includes initials of his name and jersey number; (b) In music industry, while Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Kanye West have trademarked their names; etc. Similarly, in India, this trend is on the rise, as cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have trademarked their initials and names.3 Not only have they sought this legal protection, but have also used it by filing legal suit against unauthorized use of their name. In Gautam Gambhir v. D.A.P & Co., a suit was filed by the petitioner against a Delhi-based restaurant operating with the tagline "By Gautam Gambhir" without his consent.4 In case of news reporters as well, Rajat Sharma filed suit against Zee Media Corporation under Rajat Sharma v. Ashok Venkatramani for making disparaging, and misleading statements, violating his right of publicity.5 Similarly, in field of entertainment, Amitabh Bachchan v. Rajat Nagi & Ors. provided protection for misusing Bachchan's celebrity status (including identifiers) in a fake KBC lottery scam for commercial gain without consent.6 Likewise, in a landmark case in China–Michael Jordan v. Qiaodan Sports, Jordon won against the Chinese sportswear company for using Chinese transliteration of his name without consent (or permission).7 This trend not only serves the purpose of providing commercial gain to public figures but also boosts awareness about the right to publicity.

Challenges to Personality Trademarks

Despite this sought for protection, registering one's name, signature, etc. as a personality trademark is subject to certain legal hurdles. Firstly, proof of distinctiveness holds pivotal importance in challenging or defending right to publicity. There are certain grounds that challenge the distinctiveness of a personality trademark such as the requirement to prove that their common name or traits are inherently distinctive and qualify as distinctive in a particular industry. A method to establish distinctiveness can also be through prominent sales figures, for instance in M/S P.K. Overseas Pvt. Ltd. v. M/S KRBL Ltd. – the Board acknowledged 'Bemisal' as distinctive due to its continuous usage and prominent sales figures.8 Another challenge, which is more prominent in India, is the cultural context where one has to prove his/her name as distinctive as in a diverse country like India, many share a common name. For instance, in D.M. Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. v. Baby Gift House & Ors., the plaintiff managed the brand of Daler Mehndi and sued gift shops for selling dolls that resembled with the singer's physical appearance and were named after him.9 Although, Daler was a common name in India, Daler Mehndi's personality rights were recognised due to singer's popularity. Moreover, public figures also face opposition and delay in asserting their rights due to objections (or claims) by third parties which is reflected in Shah Rukh Khan v. Manoj Kumar where actor Manoj Kumar sued Shah Rukh Khan for infringement of personality rights for allegedly misusing his name and persona in the movie Om Shanti Om.10 Apart from all the cited challenges, monitoring is a key component to protect one's personality rights, ensuring a strong personal brand. Active monitoring to protect personality rights can be illustrated through Titan Industries Ltd. v. M/S Ramkumar Jewellers where jewellers used Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in their advertisements without their consent, giving a false impression that the couple endorsed the jeweller's products.11 These hurdles underline the need for a legal framework and a proactive enforcement mechanism to safeguard, monitor and promote growth of personal brands.

Global Context and Indian Aspirations

Despite all the challenges listed, one needs to emphasize that protection and commercialization of personal names vary from country to country, with countries like the United States and the European Union recognizing personality rights and the commercial value of public figure's name. Unlike these, India is still trying to adapt to this trend of providing legal and cultural frameworks to monetize personal brands. In the United States, personal names can be registered under Section 1211 of the Trademark Manual of Examining Procedure (an initiative by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office [USPTO]) if they acquire a certain degree of distinctiveness and are associated with certain goods or services or hold some commercial value.12 Similarly, the European Union recognizes personality rights. As per the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) guidelines, personal names can be registered as trademark if they are able to prove distinctiveness and are capable of distinguishing certain goods or services.13 The European Union trademark system also allows for nation and EU-wide registration, fostering flexibility for seeking protection across multiple jurisdictions. Whereas India is not yet ready for personality trademark, despite of the fact that one can register his/her name under Trademark Act 1999, since the current Indian legal system still lacks in comprehensive provisions addressing personality trademarks. In this digital era and the rise of social media, India is moving towards recognizing and addressing personality rights (especially for public figures) but still there are no clear guidelines and regulations for the same, unlike the United States and the European Union. Therefore, there must be certain legal reforms addressing the recognition of name, identity and likeliness, monetization of personal brands, and protecting personal brands. To make it clearer, the case of Shivaji Rao Gaikwad (aka Rajnikanth) v. Varsha Productions can be analysed where Rajnikanth sued Varsha production for using his name, style, and dialogues in the film titled 'Main Hoon Rajnikanth', violating his rights.14 Although the Madras High Court ruled in favour of Rajnikanth, one must not ignore the fact that Indian legal frameworks lacked specific statues addressing these issues. It also must be noted that existing statue, Trademark Act 1999, suffers inadequacies, therefore solely relying on it is equivalent to hiding a disease of the Indian legal system. Instead, there should be statues that directly deal with such issues, including comprehensive system for monetizing or formally registering personal brands.

Conclusion

To conclude all these observations, it can be said that Ashneer Grover's registration of personality trademark ignites the discussion of the personality trademarks in India, which lack specific provision for the same. Despite such a void, the list of personality trademarks in India run long and unravel different challenges such as cultural and financial distinctiveness that these personalities face while registering or trademarking their names, initials or other identifiers. Nonetheless, with the rapid legal and technological development, it is high time that India adopt a legislation or a provision that provides concrete framework for this budding area of law.

