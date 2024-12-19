ARTICLE
19 December 2024

The Legal Landscape Of Movie Remakes In India

V
Vidhinyas Solicitors and Associates

Contributor

Vaishvi Khare

So, you've got a brilliant idea for a movie remake. You've envisioned the perfect cast, the most stunning locations, and a soundtrack that will have audiences humming along. But before you shout "Action!", let's talk about the legal side of things. As a lawyer with a passion for the silver screen, I'm here to guide you through the maze of legal considerations that come with remaking a movie in India.

