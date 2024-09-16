IPR Weekly Highlights (47)

TRADEMARK

DELHI HC GRANTS INJUNCTION IN FAVOUR OF AMUL

In a significant case of trademark infringement across borders, the Delhi HC has issued an injunction in favor of Amul, India's biggest dairy brand, against Terre Primitive, an Italian company. The Defendant company had been selling cookies and chocolate-coated biscuits with the brand name 'Amuleti', which resembles Amul's trademark.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, overseeing the Amul brand, started the legal action.. Amul contended that it is a renowned name in India, has a solid worldwide presence, and holds the 8th position among the top dairy companies globally.

(1) Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. & Anr. v. Terre Primitive & Ors. CS(COMM) 768/2024 & I.A. Nos. 38737/2024.

TRADEMARK

DELHI HC RESTRAINS VADODARA CAFE FROM USING SOCIAL TM

The Delhi HC has issued a temporary injunction against a Vadodara restaurant from using the 'SOCIAL' trademark registered by Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, which is similar to the existing SOCIAL mark and is likely to cause potential confusion amongst the public.

Impresario has been granted an ex parte ad interim injunction as relief against Star Hospitality, which runs the restaurant "SOCIAL AFFAIR" in Vadodara, Gujarat, to prevent infringement of the plaintiff's SOCIAL trademark.

(1) L Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. vs. Star Hospitality, CS(COMM) 714/2024.

COPYRIGHT

ANI SUES NETFLIX MINISERIES "IC 814: THE KANDAHAR HIJACK"

ANI news agency has filed a suit against the Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, for alleged copyright and trademark infringement. They want certain episodes and frames that violate copyrights to be removed.

Claiming a significant amount of usage of its video material, including what is likely the sole footage of Mohammad Masood Azhar, the alleged terrorist in Karachi, captured by camera operators hired in Pakistan by the news agency, based on which the complainant has emphasized its ownership of the "exclusive copyright" on said footage.

(1) ANI Media Pvt. Ltd. v. Matchbox Shots LLP & Ors., CS(COMM) 774/2024 & I.A. 38900/2024

COPYRIGHT

JASLEEN ROYAL SUES GURU RANDHAWA OVER COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT

Jasleen Royal, a singer, has taken legal action against T-Series, Raj Ranjodh, and Guru Randhawa in the Bombay High Court to protect her music copyrights. The singer has alleged that Guru Randhawa has used her music without her permission, in the song titled "All Right" from the album "G Thing," as per an official statement.

Jaslene composed the original music in 2022 for a possible track in the promotional event of Ajay Devgn's film "Runaway 14." The songs were exchanged with lyricist Raj Ranjodh through audio-video calls and messages and then added to a preliminary version of the song.

(1) https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/music/news/jasleen-royal-takes-legal-action-against-t-series-guru-randhawa-over-copyright-infringement/articleshow/11326162

PATENT

FORD PATENTS AN IN-CAR ADVERTISING SYSTEM THAT EAVESDROPS

Ford has secured a USA patent to serve targeted ads inside its cars based on user data, including conversations between passengers. The patent focuses on an "in-vehicle advertisement presentation system" to display commercials on the car's infotainment screen. The patent also hints at how the technology can eavesdrop on conversations to serve the target ads, according to MotorTrend, which initially spotted the patent.

(1) https://therecord.media/ford-patent-application-in-vehicle-listening-advertising

PATENT

AFFLE INDIA SECURES ANOTHER PATENT IN THE US

Affle India has received another patent in the USA, improving the Company's total IP portfolio. The patent pertains to a computer-implemented method for partner pixelling for identifying users.The patent focuses on enhancing user identification for digital advertising. The system minimizes unnecessary pixel activation, enhances webpage-loading speed, and boosts page security while optimizing ad delivery efficiency.

(1) https://www.business-standard.com/markets/capital-market-news/affle-india-secures-another-patent-in-the-us-124091200165_1.html

