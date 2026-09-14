AI In The Courtroom | Supreme Court’s Draft AI Regulations 2026 Explained (Video)

The proposed framework permits AI-assisted functions such as research, transcription, translation, case management and document review but places human judgment at the centre of judicial decision-making.

The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.

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How far should Artificial Intelligence be allowed to enter the courtroom?

In this episode of Podcast Bite, Krishna examines the Supreme Court of India’s draft Regulations for Use of Artificial Intelligence in Courts, 2026, published for consultation on 3 June 2026.

The proposed framework permits AI-assisted functions such as research, transcription, translation, case management and document review but places human judgment at the centre of judicial decision-making.

The episode also examines prohibited uses, AI-generated filings, disclosure and verification obligations, judicial accountability, audits, data protection and vendor governance.

The central principle of the draft is simple: AI may assist the administration of justice, but it cannot replace human judicial decision-making.

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