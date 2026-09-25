Cross-Border Transactions Vis-à-vis Transfer Pricing And Double Taxation

The intricacies of cross-border transactions could overwhelm, as the process has to be planned from the perspective of transfer pricing and double taxation. Imagine a business group operating with two associated group companies-one each operating Overseas and in India. While the overseas firm searches prospects, finalizes clients, and secures orders, the Indian arm offers software, technical, and operational support. Despite running separate operations, both companies are owned by the same promoters who own and run both businesses. From a business standpoint, this setup works quite well.

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Introduction

The intricacies of cross-border transactions could overwhelm, as the process has to be planned from the perspective of transfer pricing and double taxation.

Imagine a business group operating with two associated group companies-one each operating Overseas and in India. While the overseas firm searches prospects, finalizes clients, and secures orders, the Indian arm offers software, technical, and operational support. Despite running separate operations, both companies are owned by the same promoters who own and run both businesses. From a business standpoint, this setup works quite well. While services move from India to the overseas firm, the payments move back to India, helping both group companies to run their operations smoothly. However, things become complicated the moment taxes come into play.

Tax Confusion: Why and Where It Start?

Even though the overseas and Indian companies are two separate entities operating in two different countries, they belong to the same business group. The overseas company earns money from customers while its Indian counterpart profits by supporting its business in the overseas firm. As money is moving within the same group, tax authorities start paying close attention to transactions-both intra-company and intercompany. This scrutiny emerges on the premise that profits must not be shifted unfairly from one country to another just to reduce taxes.

Why do both countries want to tax the Same Income?

Both the other country and India believe they deserve a share of the tax. The other country may say, "We brought in the customers and closed the deals, so the income belongs here." India may respond, "The real work and people are here, so the income should be taxed here." When both countries make a claim on the same income, the company could end up paying tax twice. This is what people mean when they talk about the "double taxation" phenomenon.

What Is Transfer Pricing?

Transfer pricing is just about how much one group company charges another. Tax rules say that related companies should charge each other the same prices that independent companies would charge. This is called the "arm's length" rule. If the Indian company provides software services to the companies overseas, it needs to charge a market-based price, having an internal agreement isn't enough. Companies must keep records, compare prices, and describe their pricing if asked to explain.

How do Tax Treaties Help?

Countries sign tax treaties to avoid the complications related to double taxation. For example, the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAAS) are in effect between several countries globally. India has DTAAs with more than 90 countries, clearly explaining the taxing rights, residency rules, and applicable rates. These treaties also detail tax credits and relief measures while laying down the mechanism for information exchange between authorities.

Real-Life Examples

Even with DTAAs in effect, it's not unusual for tax authorities of two separate nations to end up in an argument. Well-known tax disputes involving global tech firms and e-commerce platforms make it very apparent how carefully tax authorities scrutinize revenues, incomes, and profitability of firms. Cases involving global investment funds and complex structures also show that regulators are increasingly focused on transparency, substance, and documentation in international arrangements.

Conclusion

Deals involving money moving between interrelated firms are a normal aspect of the world's business today. However, these deals receive very careful inspection from tax authorities. Regulations on transfer prices are very important in making sure earnings aren't wrongly moved from one country's tax area to another. Although agreements to prevent being taxed twice are a significant help, they don't eliminate legal disputes from arising completely.

The Article has already been published: https://www.thehansindia.com/tech/cross-border-transactions-vis-vis-transfer-pricing-and-double-taxation-1075486

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