Bhima Enterprises vs. Principal Chief Commissioner Of GST & Central Excise [W.P. (MD) No. 9040 Of 2024 Dated 05.08.2026]

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BRIEF FACTS OF THE CASE
- The petitioner, a partnership firm engaged in jewellery manufacturing and wholesale business, was subjected to a surprise search on 16.08.2023 under Section 67(2) of the CGST Act, 2017.
- During the search, the departmental officials seized gold ornaments weighing 3808.386 grams valued at ₹2,22,98,100 and physical gold bullion weighing 5478.940 grams valued at ₹3,20,79,193, alleging that the excess stock was not reflected in the petitioner's books of accounts.
- The seizure details were recorded in Form GST INS-02 dated 16.08.2023, and a seizure memo was issued.
- The petitioner alleged that it was compelled to pay ₹32,62,640 in two instalments (₹13,37,888 on 16.08.2023 and ₹19,24,752 on 17.08.2023) towards alleged tax liability during the course of the search. The Revenue contended that the payment was voluntary, made after the petitioner realized its liability upon being confronted with stock discrepancies.
- The petitioner challenged the validity of the search authorization on the ground that it did not bear the mandatory Document Identification Number (DIN), and further contended that the subsequently generated DIN was never communicated to it.
Madras HC lays down comprehensive safeguards for GST Search, Seizure and Pre-notice payments
- Seeking refund of the amount stated to have been coercively collected and questioning the validity of the authorization issued on 15.08.2023, the petitioner filed the instant writ petition.
KEY OBSERVATIONS OF THE COURT
- The Court held that inspection, search and seizure under Section 67 of the CGST Act are conceptually distinct powers, and an authorization in Form GST INS-01 must specifically disclose which power is being conferred. The authorisation cannot mechanically reproduce statutory alternatives or remain ambiguous as to whether it authorises inspection or search and seizure. The exercise of these powers requires recorded reasons to believe founded on relevant material, and such reasons remain subject to judicial review. The Court reiterated that the power under Section 67 can be exercised only on the basis of “reasons to believe” founded on relevant material, and the existence of such reasons is open to judicial review. Search authorizations cannot be issued mechanically; there must be conscious application of mind reflected in the recorded reasons.
- Relying on CBIC Circulars issued under Section 168(1) of the CGST Act r/w Section 37B of the Central Excise Act, 1944, the Court held that no search authorization, summons, arrest memo, inspection notice or letter shall be issued without a computer-generated DIN, which must be quoted prominently in the body of such communication. The Court emphasized that the DIN regime is a mandatory transparency measure and not a mere formality. The Court held that where DIN cannot be generated initially due to technical difficulty, the officer must contemporaneously record the nature of the difficulty in the official file, immediately inform the superior officer, generate DIN within 15 days, and communicate the subsequently generated DIN to the noticee. The Court emphasized that withholding the subsequently generated DIN defeats the very object of transparency and renders the statutory safeguard illusory, and the burden lies on the Department to justify invocation of the technical difficulty exception.
- A payment under Section 74(5) must be preceded by the assessee’s written selfascertainment of liability, communication to the proper officer, acknowledgement in Form GST DRC-04, and written information to the assessee of the statutory option to obtain provisional release of seized goods by bond and security. A payment not meeting these safeguards is involuntary.
- The Court found that the payment in the present case was extracted during the search without the prescribed safeguards and included a 100% penalty inconsistent with Section 74(5). The Court held that the payment was not voluntary and the assessee may seek refund, but whether refund is ultimately due shall depend on fresh assessment proceedings after notice and enquiry.
- The Court acknowledged that the authorization was defective: it was unclear whether it authorized inspection or search, lacked a DIN without substantiated contemporaneous reasons, and the subsequently generated DIN was not disclosed. The Court held that the petitioner cannot be permitted to blow hot and cold, and the principle of estoppel would operate against the petitioner. Accordingly, while the search was procedurally defective, it could not be invalidated in these proceedings.
- The Court directed that fresh assessment confined to the subject matter of the writ petition must be initiated after notice and enquiry, with the intervening period from 15.08.2023 till receipt of the certified copy of the judgment excluded for limitation purposes. The Court held that entitlement to refund will abide the outcome of such fresh assessment.
- Criticizing the impugned authorization as a “jumbled up piece”, the Court observed that statutory authorizations “cannot be a volley of fire hoping at least one bullet will hit the mark; it has to be more like a laser beam”. The Court emphasized that officers must appropriately edit the composite statutory form before issuance so as to demonstrate conscious application of mind as to whether inspection or search is being authorized
AURTUS COMMENTS
- While the Court ultimately declined to invalidate the impugned search, its extensive observations on the mandatory nature of "reasons to believe", the DIN disclosure regime, and the impermissibility of coercive tax recovery during search proceedings lay down a comprehensive code of conduct that will govern future Section 67 operations. The judgment underscores that the Revenue's coercive powers, though broad, are not unfettered and must be exercised strictly within the statutory framework and in compliance with constitutionally mandated principles of natural justice.
- The reasons must be founded on relevant and tangible material, reflect conscious application of mind, and disclose a live link between the material and the belief formed. This position finds strong support from the Supreme Court's decision in Radha Krishan Industries v. State of Himachal Pradesh [(2021) 6 SCC 771], where the apex Court held that even for provisional attachment under Section 83, the formation of opinion must be based on tangible material. By analogy, the requirement of "reasons to believe" under Section 67 is even more stringent. Taxpayers should insist on receiving a certified copy of the recorded reasons and scrutinize whether the same discloses a rational nexus. Stereotyped, vague or postfacto reasons are vulnerable to challenge.
- The High Court's observations concerning the mandatory quoting of the Document Identification Number (DIN) and the conditions governing voluntary payments are particularly significant, as they reaffirm the principles of transparency, accountability, and procedural fairness in tax investigations. By emphasizing the need for a written self-ascertainment by the taxpayer, communication of the same to the proper officer, issuance of an acknowledgement in Form DRC-04, and disclosure of the status of any provisional release, the Court has clarified the safeguards that must ordinarily be satisfied before a payment can be regarded as truly "voluntary". These directions are likely to bring greater certainty to investigation proceedings and help ensure adherence to due process by the tax authorities.
- In a notable observation, the Court remarked that "Harishchandras and Yudhishthiras have become an extinct species", underscoring the practical reality that claims of voluntary compliance cannot be accepted unquestioningly. The Court accordingly placed the burden on the Department to justify the invocation of any exception to the DIN requirement. The ruling therefore provides taxpayers with an important procedural safeguard, reinforcing that non-compliance with DIN requirements may constitute a valid ground of challenge. Taxpayers should maintain contemporaneous records of all communications and interactions with the authorities and, where any tax payment is made under perceived pressure or without prejudice to their legal position, ensure that the circumstances are appropriately documented.
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