Union Budget 2025-26

The Hon'ble Finance Minister Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Finance Bill, 2025 (the Finance Bill) on February 01, 2025 in the Parliament.

DIRECT TAX

1. Changes in Tax Slabs:

Tax slabs for Individual, HUF, AOP, BOI, artificial juridical person under the New Tax Regime for AY 2026-2027

It is proposed that the following tax rates will be applicable under the New Tax regime for Individual, HUF, AOP, BOI, artificial juridical person, which are as under:

Total Income Rate of Tax Upto Rs. 4,00,000 Nil From Rs. 4,00,000 – Rs. 8,00,000 5 percent From Rs. 8,00,001 – Rs. 12,00,000 10 percent From Rs. 12,00,001 – Rs. 16,00,000 15 percent From Rs. 16,00,001 to Rs. 20,00,000 20 percent From Rs. 20,00,001 to Rs. 24,00,000 25 percent Above Rs. 24,00,000 30 percent

Tax rates under Old Tax regime for Individual, HUF, AOP, BOI, artificial juridical person for AY 2026-2027

It is proposed that the following tax rates will be applicable under the Old Tax regime for Individual, HUF, AOP, BOI, artificial juridical person, which are as under:

Total Income Rate of Tax Upto Rs. 2,50,000 Nil From Rs. 2,50,001 to Rs. 5,00,000 5% From Rs. 5,00,001 to Rs. 10,00,000 20% Above Rs. 10,00,000 30%

Tax rates under Old Tax regime for senior citizen resident of India and age 60 years or above

Total Income Rate of Tax Upto Rs. 3,00,000 Nil From Rs. 2,50,001 to Rs. 5,00,000 5% From Rs. 5,00,001 to Rs. 10,00,000 20% Above Rs. 10,00,000 30%

Tax rates under Old tax regime for super senior citizen resident of India and age of 80 years or above

Total Income Rate of Tax Upto Rs. 5,00,000 Nil From Rs.5,00,001 to Rs. 10,00,000 20% Above Rs. 10,00,000 30%

There is no change in income tax rates of co-operative societies, firms, local authorities and companies.

Rebate under Section 87A

Under the New Tax regime, the rebate has been significantly increased from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 60,000. This means that individuals with an income of up to Rs. 12,00,000 will now be eligible for a complete tax rebate, resulting in zero tax liability.

2. Changes in TDS and TCS (w.e.f April 1, 2025)

TDS Threshold rationalization

S.No Section Current threshold Proposed threshold 1 193 - Interest on securities Nil Rs. 10000 2 194A - Interest other than Interest on securities (i) Rs. 50,000/- for senior citizen;



(ii) Rs. 40,000/- in case of others when payer is bank, cooperative society and post office (iii) Rs. 5,000/- in other cases (i) Rs. 1,00,000/- for



senior citizen (ii) Rs. 50,000/- in case of others when payer is bank, cooperative society and post office (iii) Rs. 10,000/- in other cases 3 194 - Dividend for an individual shareholder Rs. 5,000/- Rs. 10,000/- 4 194K - Income in respect of units of a mutual fund or specified company or undertaking Rs. 5,000/- Rs. 10,000/- 5 194B - Winnings from lottery, crossword puzzle, etc

194BB – winnings from horse races Aggregate of amounts exceeding Rs. 10,000/- during the financial year Rs. 10,000/- in respect of a single transaction 6 194D – Insurance commission Rs. 15,000/- Rs. 20,000/- 7 194G - Income by way of commission, prize etc. on lottery tickets Rs. 15,000/- Rs. 20,000/- 8 194H - Commission or brokerage Rs. 15,000/- Rs. 20,000/- 9 194-I Rent Rs. 2,40,000/- during the financial year Rs. 50,000/- per month or part of a month 10 194J - Fee for professional or technical services Rs. 30,000/- Rs. 50,000/- 11 194LA - Income by way of enhanced compensation Rs. 2,50,000/- Rs. 5,00,000/-

TDS Rate Reduction for Section 194LBC

It is proposed to reduce the TDS rate under Section 194LBC from 25% / 30% to 10%.

Rationalisation of definition of "Forest Produce"

The term "forest produce" will be defined as per any State Act in force or the Indian Forest Act, 1927 .

will be defined as per any State Act in force or the . TCS will apply only to forest produce obtained under a forest lease, excluding timber and tendu leaves.

Amended TCS Rates:

TCS rate of 2% proposed on timber or any other forest produce (excluding tendu leaves) obtained under a forest lease

TCS rate of 2% proposed on timber obtained by any mode other than under a forest lease

Omission of TCS on Sale of Specified Goods:

TCS provisions under section 206C(1H) will not apply on sale of specified goods if the buyer is liable to deduct TDS under section 194Q.

