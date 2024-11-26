ARTICLE
26 November 2024

CBDT Condones Delay In Filing Form No. 10-IC, Form No. 10-ID For AYs 2020-21, 2021-22 & 2022-23

DC
Dewan P.N. Chopra & Co.

Contributor

Dewan P.N. Chopra & Co. logo

Dewan P. N. Chopra & Co. is a prominent Chartered Accountants firm in India, offering a wide range of services across six key areas: Direct Taxation, Goods and Service Tax, Regulatory, Transaction Advisory, Risk Advisory, and Audit & Assurance. With a team of experts from diverse disciplines—including Chartered Accountants, MBAs, Company Secretaries, Lawyers, and Financial Management specialists—the firm provides comprehensive solutions in areas such as Valuations, Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate Finance, and Business Setup.

The firm’s approach is tailored to clients' specific industries, utilizing advanced technology and deep sector insights to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions. Dewan P. N. Chopra & Co. places a strong emphasis on building long-lasting relationships, with a significant portion of its new business coming from referrals. Its commitment to excellence, professionalism, and strategic expertise ensures it meets the evolving needs of both national and international clients.

Explore Firm Details
CBDT issues Circular No. 17/2024 on 18.11.2024, which authorizes income-tax authorities to accept the applications for condonation of delay...
India Tax
Person photo placeholder
Authors

CBDT condones delay in filing Form No. 10-IC, Form No. 10-ID for AYs 2020-21, 2021-22 & 2022-23

CBDT issues Circular No. 17/2024 on 18.11.2024, which authorizes income-tax authorities to accept the applications for condonation of delay in filing Form No. 10-IC and Form No. 10-ID for AY 2020-21, AY 2021-22 and AY 2022-23.

Key Highlights:

Delegation of Powers

  • Pr. Commissioners and Commissioners of Income Tax (Pr. CsIT & CsIT) can now admit applications for delays of up to 365 days.
  • Pr. Chief Commissioners, Chief Commissioners, and Director Generals of Income Tax (Pr. CCsIT, CCsIT, DGsIT) are authorized to deal with applications for delays beyond 365 days.

Eligibility Criteria

  • Authorities while deciding such applications for condonation of delay in furnishing of Form No. 10-IC or Form No. 10-ID shall satisfy themselves that the applicant's case is a fit case for condonation under the existing provisions of the Act and shall ensure that the following conditions are satisfied:
    • The return of income for relevant assessment year has been filed on or before the due date specified under section 139(1) of the Act;
    • The assessee has opted for taxation, u/s 115BAA of the Act in case condonation of delay is for Form No. IO-IC and u/s I 15BAB of the Act in case condonation of delay is for Form No. IO-ID, in "Filing Status" in "Part A-GEN" of the Form of Return of Income ITR-6; and
    • The assessee was prevented by reasonable cause from filing such Form before the expiry of the time allowed and the case is of genuine hardship on merits.

Timeline

  • Applications will not be entertained beyond 3 years from the end of the assessment year for which such application is made.
  • The time limit for filing of such application within three years from the end of the assessment year will be applicable for application filed on or after the date of issue of this Circular.
  • Applications should be disposed of, as far as possible, within 6 months from the end of the month in which such application received by the Competent Authority.

For details, please refer the following:

CBDT Circular No. 17/2024 dated 18.11.2024

https://incometaxindia.gov.in/communications/circular/circular-17-2024.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Tax Law and International Tax Law
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Dewan P.N. Chopra & Co.
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More