2 September 2024

Safir Anand, Ritu Bhargava Speak To IBLJ On Why India's Unicorns Choosing Foreign Shores

Anand & Anand

Senior Partner Safir Anand and Lead Managing Associate Ritu Bhargava, explain to Aditya Rangroo of India Business Law Journal (IBLJ) why India's best startups have chosen foreign shores and whether it's possible to stem...
India Tax
Senior Partner Safir Anand and Lead Managing Associate Ritu Bhargava, explain to Aditya Rangroo of India Business Law Journal (IBLJ) why India's best startups have chosen foreign shores and whether it's possible to stem this outflow.

"India's regulatory landscape is improving but still has challenges in bureaucratic procedures, stringent compliance requirements, and inconsistent policy implementation. In contrast, countries like Singapore, the US, and the UK offer more business-friendly environments with streamlined regulatory processes, better IP protections, and favourable tax regimes, allowing startups to focus on innovation and growth," Anand and Bhargava share in the IBLJ article titled 'Why India's Unicorns Have Bolted'.

Anand and Bhargava say ease of access to venture capital is another reason that countries like the US, particularly Silicon Valley, attract investors with a high-risk appetite for new technologies and innovative business models. They say an international domicile "enhances a startup's credibility and attractiveness to global investors.

