MoRTH Issues Advisory And Clarification In Relation To Refund Of Road Taxes

MoRTH issued an advisory dated January 19, 2024, whereby it has stated that there is an increased number of cases where, upon movement of vehicles from one State to another...

JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

MoRTH issued an advisory dated January 19, 2024, whereby it has stated that there is an increased number of cases where, upon movement of vehicles from one State to another, owners of such vehicles are facing delays in receiving refund of motor vehicle tax paid to the original State/ Union Territory at the time of registration of motor vehicles. This has led to owners having to pay double motor vehicle tax as such owners have to pay taxes in the new state as well.

Considering the above situation, MoRTH directed all States/ Union Territories to devise specific timelines for refund of motor vehicle tax. The advisory directs States/ Union Territories to clearly specify the number of days from the date of receipt of application from owner for refund of motor vehicle tax within which the refund is made to the owner.

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.