Gist Of Circulars Issued By CBIC On 11 July 2024

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) recently issued a few circulars, in addition to those issued on 26 June 2024, to provide clarity on the recommendations made in 53rd GST Council meeting. Please find below a summary of the important clarifications issued vide such circulars:

A) Circular No. 224/18/2024-GST

Sr. No. Issue Clarification 1 Guidelines for recovery of outstanding dues in cases wherein the first appeal has been disposed of till the Appellate Tribunal comes into operation. Whether any amount paid towards the demand but inadvertently through Form DRC-03 be adjusted against the pre-deposit for filing an appeal before the Commissioner (Appeals) or Appellate Tribunal? Guidelines for recovery of outstanding dues: In cases where the First Appellate Authority has confirmed the demand partially or fully, the taxpayers are not able to file an appeal before the Appellate Tribunal. As a result, some tax officers are resorting to initiating recovery proceedings after completion of the stipulated period of 3 months under the pretext that there is no stay against such recovery.

Given the above, it has been clarified that taxpayers desirous of filing an appeal before the Appellate Tribunal can make payment of pre-deposit by navigating to the Electronic Liability Ledger (ELL) Part II using the "Payment towards demand" route from his dashboard.

The amount so paid and mapped against the selected order will reduce the demand in the ELL and will subsequently be adjusted against the pre-deposit once the appeal is filed in the Tribunal.

Taxpayers are also mandated to file an undertaking/declaration with the jurisdictional officer to intimate the desire to file an appeal before the Tribunal. Basis this, the recovery of the remaining amount of confirmed demand will stand.

Failure to pay the pre-deposit or furnish the declaration/undertaking can lead to the initiation of recovery. Further, failure to file the appeal within the prescribed timeline will result in the recovery of the remaining amount as per the provisions of law. Adjustment of amounts paid inadvertently through Form DRC-03: Form DRC-03A has been introduced vide Rule 142(2B) of CGST Rules vide Notification No. 12/2024-CT dated 10 July 2024, to adjust the amount paid vide Form DRC-03 towards the demand. Upon furnishing such form, the amount so paid earlier vide Form DRC-03 will be considered as if the payment was made towards the demand on the date of Form DRC-03.

The same form shall be used to adjust the amounts paid inadvertently through DRC-03 for any pre-deposits.

The functionality has not yet been activated on the GST portal. Until then, taxpayers can furnish an intimation with the proper officer about the payment made through DRC-03 in order to stay the recovery of the remaining amount payable.

However, once the functionality to file Form DRC-03A is activated, the said application should be filed at the earliest; any failure to do so may result in the initiation of recovery proceedings.

Our Comments

The said Circular certainly brings clarity for taxpayers desirous of filing appeals with the Tribunal and will save these taxpayers from the undue pressure of the tax authorities who initiate recovery proceedings. However, the Tribunal is still far from functional and the suspense over the commencement of its operation still persists. In such a situation, asking taxpayers to block their money in pre-deposit may seem slightly taxing. This is further aggravated by the fact that the recommendation placed in the 53rd GST Council meeting to reduce the pre-deposit mandate from 30% to 20% has still not been implemented, thereby leading to confusion for taxpayers on the amount of deposit to be made here.

At the same time, the implementation of Form DRC-03A is truly welcoming and will ease the process of litigation as well as adjustments of tax demands culminating from audits and investigations.

B) Circular No. 225/19/2024-GST

This Circular aims to provide further clarity on the valuation of service in the nature of providing Corporate Guarantee (CG) between related persons subsequent to the insertion of Rule 28(2) of the CGST Rules and the recently added proviso to the said sub-rule. Additionally, the Circular clarifies the taxability of transactions that occurred before the insertion of this Rule.

Sr. No. Issue Clarification 1 Whether Rule 28(2) of CGST Rules will apply to the CGs issued prior to 26 October 2023 (date of insertion of said Rule)? Also, whether taxpayers would be liable to pay GST on "1% of the amount of such guarantee offered" on the intra-group CGs issued prior to 26 October 2023 and is still in force today. Services of providing CG to any banking company or financial institution by a supplier to a related recipient were taxable even before the insertion of Rule 28(2) of CGST Rules.

Rule 28(2) of CGST Rules was inserted only to determine the value of such services, not to decide the taxability thereof.

Such services were to be valued as per the provisions of Rule 28 of CGST Rules, which existed before the sub-rule was inserted.

Thus, the taxability of CG services would be as under: CG issued or renewed on or before 26 October 2023 – valuation as per Rule 28, as it existed then (or any value if the recipient is able to claim full ITC). CG issued or renewed after 26 October 2023 - valuation as per Rule 28(2), i.e., 1%.

2 What will be the value of the supply of CG in cases where only part amount is availed as a loan or in cases where a loan is not availed at all? Also, would the recipient be eligible to avail of full Input Tax Credit (ITC) even before the total loan is disbursed? The service element in CGs is not the actual disbursal of the loan to the recipient but that of taking the risk of default.

Thus, the value of service while providing CG is calculated based on the amount guaranteed and not on the amount of loan disbursed.

Further, the recipient of CG services shall be eligible to avail full ITC (subject to fulfilment of other customary conditions in GST law), irrespective of the time and value of the loan disbursed against the guarantee.

