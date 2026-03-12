Sidharth Sethi | Conference On Institutional Arbitration: An Effective Framework For Dispute Resolution (Video)

Our Partner, Sidharth Sethi, was invited as a speaker by the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice (DLA MoL&J) and the India International Arbitration Centre...

Our Partner, Sidharth Sethi, was invited as a speaker by the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice (DLA MoL&J) and the India International Arbitration Centre (IIAC) at the National Conference on "Institutional Arbitration: An Effective Framework For Dispute Resolution".

This Conference, held on 14 June 2025 at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi was organised by DLA MoL&J in collaboration with IIAC and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC).

The keynote address was delivered by Sh. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), MoL&J, in the distinguished presence of Dr. Anju Rathi Rana, Secretary, DLA, Mr. K. Moses Chalai, Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, Sh. Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman – ONGC and Hon'ble Mr. Justice Hemant Gupta (Retd.), Chairperson – IIAC.

Sidharth spoke on the topic, "Best Practices During Arbitral Process: A Discourse". The other esteemed panellists included:

Ms. Sandhya Yadav, CGM-Chief Legal Services, ONGC;

Mr. Amit Jindal, Head-Legal, Directorate General of Hydrocarbons;

Ms. Smitha Sehgal, DGM (Legal), Engineers India Ltd.;

Mr. Hasit Seth, Independent Counsel, Arbitrator & Mediator.

The session was moderated by Mr. Vikas Mahendra, Partner, Keystone Partners.

Also present on the occasion were senior officials of DLA and various Central Public Sector Undertakings.

Click hereto watch excerpts from Sidharth's address.

