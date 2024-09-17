ARTICLE
17 September 2024

Bombay High Court Halts The Release Of 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar' Over Unauthorized Use Of Karan Johar's Name

  • The Bombay High Court ("Bombay HC") vide its interim order dated June 13, 2024, passed in Karan Johar vs. Indian Pride Advisory Pvt. Ltd. & others. [INTERIM APPLICATION (L) NO.17865 OF 2024 IN COM IPR SUIT (L) NO.17863 OF 2024] has temporarily restrained India Pride Advisory Pvt Ltd and others i.e., the makers of the film 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar'/ 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan Johar' ("film") from using the name of the renowned filmmaker Karan Johar in their movie title or in other promotional contents in relation to the said film. The court's decision came after Karan Johar filed a plea before the Bombay HC inter alia seeking a permanent injunction against the producers and the writer-director of the film for unauthorized use of his name, which he claimed inter alia violated his personality and privacy rights
  • The Bombay HC further ruled that the film cannot be released in theatres or on any social media platforms until references to Karan Johar's name and personal attributes are removed from the title of title of the said film. In the said regard, Bombay HC noted that the title and trailer of the movie made an apparent reference to Karan Johar, leveraging his celebrity status and success as a filmmaker without permission. The unauthorized use of a person's name or attributes was prima facie deemed a violation of their rights.

