The relationship between open communication and the media is more crucial than it has ever been in the modern world. Social media platforms, such as Instagram, have evolved into global town squares where people can exchange ideas, interact with others from different cultures, and build momentum for movements. On the other hand, when governments take action to limit these platforms, as Turkey has just done with its ban on Instagram, there are huge repercussions on the political, social, and economic fronts. Not only does the interaction between governmental control and media freedom have an effect on public opinion, but it also places restrictions on the rights we have when we make use of the internet. In this precarious equilibrium, the stakes could not possibly be higher.

History

In recent years, the Turkish government has been making an increasing number of efforts to regulate digital communication. One of these efforts is the prohibition of social media platforms such as Instagram. Over the course of the past ten years, Turkey has implemented a number of high-profile bans on social media platforms including YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. These bans have often occurred at the same time as periods of political unrest or violence. One example is the YouTube ban that was in effect from 2007 until 2010 because of videos that were posted that were offensive to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey. The temporary suspension of Twitter was also a consequence of the distribution of recordings in 2014 that implicated high-ranking officials in corrupt activities.

In the wake of the failed coup attempt in 2016, the Turkish government has recently strengthened its hold on social media, restricting users' capacity to coordinate protests and broadcast messages that are critical of the government. The most recent and notable instance of this came on August 2, 2024, when the Turkish Information Technologies and Communication Authority made the announcement that they had decided to restrict access to Instagram. This ban lasted for a period of nine days. According to reports, this suspension was a response to Instagram's decision to remove posts that offered condolences for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh after he tragically passed away in an airstrike.

Impact

This had a significant impact on the many different sectors that were already present in Turkey. In the beginning and most severely, the consequences were felt by businesses who had a smaller marketing and sales team. A great number of proprietors of businesses, particularly those who did not have physical premises, were deprived of their primary method of communicating with customers. Out of Turkey's overall population of 85 million people, reports from Turkish media indicate that there are more than 50 million people using Instagram in the country.

The prohibition had an effect on society and the dissemination of information beyond its monetary cost. Particularly in a nation like Turkey, where the government exerts considerable control over traditional media, Instagram provides a vital forum for many people to communicate and express themselves. The ban made people feel even more disconnected and frustrated, and many of them resorted to utilising VPNs to get around the limitations.

Freedom Of Speech vs National Security

This ban has faced substantial backlash from both national and global critics who contend that the prohibition flagrantly infringes upon the freedom of expression. Critics argue that these acts are a component of a wider strategy employed by the Turkish government to suppress opposition and manipulate the current political climate throughout the nation. The lack of a well-defined legal structure for the prohibition amplifies worries over the discretionary use of governmental authority to stifle dissenting opinions.

However, The Turkish government defended itself by stating that the restrictions were necessary to protect the country's security. By eliminating posts that were seen as supporting specific political figures or movements, officials accused Instagram of damaging national interests. With the intention of countering what he refers to as "digital fascism," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has provided a justification for the ban by asserting that social media businesses should not have the ability to influence public opinion in Turkey.

Conclusion

After much debate and havoc, the ban was lifted after 9 days, i.e. on 12th August 2024, following negotiations between Meta, the parent company of Instagram and the Turkish government. It was stated by the Transport and Infrastructure Minister, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, in a post on X that the lifting of ban relied on compliance of Instagram with Turkish laws and ensuring efficient removal of posts and content if they carry elements of certain crimes or "terrorism propaganda". The public outcry acted as a catalyst for the Turkish government to change its position.

Since the government has a history of utilising such bans, it has run into problems with international norms on digital rights and free speech, which is concerning for the country's future actions. Particularly in today's globally interconnected society, it is significant to maintaining a balance between the enforcement of official rules and the protection of free speech and communication.

As Benjamin Franklin rightly said-

"Those who desire to give up freedom in order to gain security will not have either one."

