What Constitutes "Control" Under Indian Corporate Law? Key Judicial Decisions And Investor Implications

Every private equity or venture capital investment involves negotiating investor rights such as board representation, affirmative voting rights, information rights and veto powers. While these rights are intended to protect investments, they may, in certain circumstances, cross the line into "control" under Indian law, triggering significant legal and regulatory consequences.

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Every private equity or venture capital investment involves negotiating investor rights such as board representation, affirmative voting rights, information rights and veto powers. While these rights are intended to protect investments, they may, in certain circumstances, cross the line into "control" under Indian law, triggering significant legal and regulatory consequences.

With private equity investment in India on the rise, this question of what counts as "control" has become increasingly important. Promoters and investors alike want to know how the concept of control fits together with the many rights investors typically negotiate including board seats, information and inspection rights, veto rights, and other protections built into investment agreements.

Definition of Control

The term ‘Control’ has been defined under various Indian statutes.

Under the Companies Act, 2013 and Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 (“FEMA NDI Rules 2019”), “control” shall mean the right to appoint majority of the directors or to controlthe management or policy decisions exercisable by a person or persons acting individually or in concert, directly or indirectly, including by virtue of their shareholding or management rights or shareholders agreements or voting agreements or in any other manner. Under the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011, “control” includes the right to appoint majority of the directors or to control the management or policy decisions exercisable by a person or persons acting individually or in concert, directly or indirectly, including by virtue of their shareholding or management rights or shareholders agreements or voting agreements or in any other manner:

Provided that a director or officer of a target company shall not be considered to be in control over such target company, merely by virtue of holding such position.

Putting these definitions together, control essentially comes down to two things:

having the right to appoint a majority of the board; or having the right to influence management or policy decisions whether through shareholding, management rights, or contractual agreements.

Notably, the right to control management or policy decisions over a company is not tied to any shareholding or other objective threshold. Determining whether a particular right or set of rights amounts to 'control' has consequently been the subject matter of several judicial decisions whether such rights arise from board seats, reserved matters, veto rights, or other contractual protections commonly found in investment agreements. We have analysed few cases where “Control” and Affirmative Voting rights has been interpreted by judicial courts in India.

Subhkam Ventures (I) Private Limited v. SEBI1

Without dwelling much on the facts of the case, SAT analyzed an extensive list of reserved matters available to the appellant which were:

amendment to charter documents; alteration of share capital; approval and deviations of business plans; disposal of assets outside ordinary course of business; availing debt over pre-determined limits; and appointment of key employees, incorporation of subsidiaries.

While interpreting these rights, SAT held that the abovementioned rights are protective in nature. SAT held that control included, under the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, proactive control only, and not reactive or negative control. Further, SAT also stated that “the protective provisions under Clause 9 are meant to ensure standards of good corporate governance and to protect the interests of the shareholders including that of the appellant from the whims and fancies of the promoters of the target company”.

The case went to appeal to the Supreme Court and before the Supreme Court could adjudicate on the case, the appellant had divested its investment. The Supreme Court, while disposing of the case, stated that order passed by SAT should not be treated as precedent in law.

ArcelorMittal India Private Limited v. Satish Kumar Gupta and Ors.2

The Supreme Court interpreted ‘control’ in the context of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 and held that ‘control’ is proactive control only, and not reactive or negative control. Mere power to block passage of a special resolution item cannot by itself, amount to control.

Under Paragraph 47 of the judgment the Supreme Court stated that ‘control’ can be defined in two parts ‘de jure’ and ‘de facto’ control. “The first part refers to ‘De jure’ control, which includes the right to appoint majority of directors of a company. The second part refers to ‘De facto’ control. So long as a persons or persons acting in concert, directly or indirectly, can positively influence in any manner management or policy decisions, they could be said to be “in control”. A management decision is a decision to be taken as to how the corporate body is to run its day to day affairs. A policy decision would be a decision that would be beyond running day to day affairs i.e. the long-term decisions of a company. So long as management or policy decisions can be, or are in fact, taken by virtue of shareholding, management rights, shareholders agreements, voting agreements or otherwise, control can be said to exist.”

Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited vs. SEBI3

In this case, SEBI analyzed a loan agreement and a call option agreement that were executed between Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt. Ltd (“VCPL”) and RRPR Holdings Private Limited (“RRPR”) which included provisions wherein VCPL had the right for VCPL to acquire upto 99.99% of the equity shares of RRPR as well as several affirmative voting matters for which RRPR and New Delhi Television Limited (“NDTV”) had to take prior approval of VCPL.

Some of these affirmative voting matters included, amending charter documents of RRPR, issuing any equity securities of RRPR, borrowing debt or issuing debentures, merger or amalgamation of RRPR, setting up a subsidiary, etc.

SEBI, via an order passed by a whole-time member, held that VCPL had obtained indirect control over RRPR and the terms of the loans were not consistent with a mere loan transaction. On appeal to SAT, SAT held, amongst other decisions, that the affirmative voting rights of VCPL were protective in nature and were indicative of the fact that VCPL wanted to protect its investment in RRPR and meant to ensure that good corporate governance is complied with by RRPR.

Looking at the aforesaid, judicial authorities have interpreted ‘Control’ to state that affirmative voting matters, which are protective in nature and do not give the holder of such rights the ability to impact management or policy level decisions of a company, may not constitute as control.

How Does the Competition Commission of India Determine "Control"?

The Competition Commission of India (“CCI”) recently issued a comprehensive set of ‘frequently asked questions’ (“FAQs”)4 on ‘Combination’. As part of the FAQs, CCI has attempted to give guidance on various aspects of Combination including which rights can be construed as control conferring rights or investor protection rights.

The FAQs provide an illustrative list of control conferring rights such as approval of budget, approval of business plans, appointment/removal of key managerial personnel, rights relating to operational parameters such as R&D, manufacturing, marketing, day to day administration, alteration of articles that impact the day to day functioning of the company, etc.

Furthermore, the FAQs have also given an illustrative list on certain non-control conferring rights such as information rights, tag along rights, exit rights (in an event of default situation or in ordinary course of business), alteration of articles which do not adversely affect the rights of investors, etc.

The principle that CCI has emphasised is that any rights which tend to give any holder of such rights the power to positively influence operational aspects of an enterprise, such rights will be control conferring rights.

Conclusion

Interpretation of Control has always been subject to great scrutiny and analysing the same will always be a very subjective and fact-based interpretation. As investment structures become increasingly sophisticated, determining whether investor rights amount to "control" will remain a critical legal and commercial issue. Businesses should not assume that minority shareholding alone determines control. Instead, careful drafting of governance rights, reserved matters and veto provisions remains essential to minimise regulatory uncertainty while preserving legitimate investor protections.

While Indian courts have consistently distinguished between protective rights and positive control, the increasing convergence of company law, securities regulation, foreign investment rules and competition law means that identical contractual rights may be interpreted differently depending on the applicable regulatory framework. Consequently, investors should evaluate governance rights holistically rather than from the perspective of any single statute.

Footnotes

1 Appeal No. 8 of 2009 decided on 15.1.2010

2 MANU/SC/1123/2018

3 MANU/SB/2779/2022

4 Frequently asked questions on Combination issued by Competition Commission of India and available at https://www.cci.gov.in/combination/faqs

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.