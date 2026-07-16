Legal Insight Monthly Newsletter (Vol-I) June (2026)

Stay informed with comprehensive monthly updates and expert analyses covering the latest developments in Arbitration, Insolvency & Bankruptcy, Company Law, Competition Law, and Corporate & Commercial practice. This curated newsletter provides strategic insights to help you navigate an ever-evolving legal landscape.

Hammurabi & Solomon Partners, established in 2001 by Dr. Manoj Kumar, ranks among India’s top 15 law firms, offering a client-focused, solutions-driven approach across law, policy, and regulation. With over 16 leading partners and offices in key Indian cities, the firm provides comprehensive legal services, seamlessly guiding clients through the complexities of the Indian legal landscape. Known for quality and innovative problem-solving, H&S Partners is committed to client satisfaction through prompt, tailored counsel and deep sector expertise, impacting both national and international legal frameworks.

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Arbitration

SUPREME COURT OF INDIA

Supreme Court Draws Bright Line on Section 29A: Extinguished Dues Cannot Be Resurrected to Bar a Resolution Applicant

Impacted Stakeholders: Resolution Applicants, Committees of Creditors, Resolution Professionals, Prospective Bidders

The Supreme Court restored a resolution applicant's eligibility to bid in a CIRP after lower forums disqualified it under Section 29A using dues that had already been extinguished under an earlier, separately approved resolution plan. Section 29A, the Court held, cannot penalise applicants for liabilities that have ceased to exist in law.

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SUPREME COURT OF INDIA

Arbitration Clause in Flat-Buyer Agreement Cannot Oust Consumer Forum's Jurisdiction Once Complaint Is Admitted

Impacted Stakeholders: Homebuyers & Allottees, Real Estate Developers, Cooperative Housing Societies

The Supreme Court set aside orders diverting a nearly two-decade-old consumer complaint over delayed possession into arbitration, holding that an arbitration clause cannot override a consumer forum's jurisdiction once a complaint has been admitted. Accepting possession midway through a dispute does not, by itself, extinguish the buyer's claim or consumer status.

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DELHI HIGH COURT

Arbitrator's Finding on Quantum of Compensation for Delayed Possession Is Not Open to Reappraisal in a Section 37 Appeal

Impacted Stakeholders: Commercial & Residential Property Buyers, Real Estate Developers, Arbitration Practitioners

The Delhi High Court dismissed an appeal seeking enhanced compensation for delayed possession of commercial space, holding that findings on quantum and contractual interpretation are essentially findings of fact that an appellate court under Section 37 cannot reappraise absent perversity. The claim for a higher rate failed for want of properly proved comparable evidence. Read Full

HSP Analysis → Read Full Judgment →

DELHI HIGH COURT

Contractor Cannot Revive Prolongation and Overhead Claims After Acquiescing in the Engineer's Rejection of the Same

Impacted Stakeholders: Government & PSU Contracting Authorities, EPC Contractors, FIDIC-Style Tribunals

The Delhi High Court set aside an arbitral award granting a contractor Rs. 35.15 crore in prolongation and overhead costs, holding the contractor could not resurrect claims it had accepted without protest for years under the Engineer's repeated determinations. A related claim of over Rs. 7.7 crore for machinery residual value was also struck down for want of evidence, though loss of profits flowing from illegal termination was upheld.

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Insolvency & Bankruptcy

SUPREME COURT OF INDIA

Supreme Court Draws Bright Line on Section 29A: Extinguished Dues Cannot Be Resurrected to Bar a Resolution Applicant

Impacted Stakeholders: Resolution Applicants, Committees of Creditors, Resolution Professionals, Prospective Bidders

The Supreme Court restored a resolution applicant's eligibility to bid in a CIRP after lower forums disqualified it under Section 29A using dues that had already been extinguished under an earlier, separately approved resolution plan. Section 29A, the Court held, cannot penalise applicants for liabilities that have ceased to exist in law.

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NCLT, GUWAHATI

A Creditor Who Cries Fraud in One Forum Cannot Claim Clean Debt in Another

Impacted Stakeholders: Financial Creditors, Banks & NBFCs, Resolution Professionals, Corporate Debtors

NCLT Guwahati refused to admit a Section 7 petition where the creditor itself had alleged, in parallel proceedings, that the very same transactions were fraudulent. An established, undisputed financial debt is a prerequisite for admission that cannot be assumed amid contradictory pleadings across forums.

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NCLAT, CHENNAI

Going Concern Sale in Liquidation Does Not Transfer Subsidiaries Outside the Liquidation Estate

Impacted Stakeholders: Successful Bidders, Liquidators, Financial Creditors, Subsidiary Companies

NCLAT Chennai held that a going concern purchaser cannot claim rights over the corporate debtor's subsidiaries and group entities merely by virtue of the acquisition. A going concern sale transfers only the Section 36 liquidation estate; subsidiaries remain independent legal entities with their own creditors and shareholders.

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NCLT, NEW DELHI NCLT

Terminates CIRP After 330-Day Breach: Irregularity and Statutory Timeline Cannot Both Be Ignored

Impacted Stakeholders: Corporate Debtors, Committees of Creditors, Resolution Professionals, Educational Institutions

NCLT Delhi terminated CIRPs against two educational institutions after the process breached the 330-day statutory limit without yielding a resolution plan and was marred by procedural irregularities, recalling the admission orders and withdrawing the moratorium.

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NCLT, KOCHI

Approved Resolution Plan Binds Income Tax Department; Pre-CIRP Attachment Cannot Survive Plan Approval

Impacted Stakeholders: Successful Resolution Applicants, Income Tax Department, Tax Authorities

NCLT Kochi directed the lifting of a pre-CIRP income tax attachment, holding that an approved resolution plan binds all creditors, including government authorities, and that the clean-slate doctrine extinguishes claims — including tax attachments — not addressed within the plan.

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Company Law

NCLT, MUMBAI

Allegations of Oppression to Be Tested Only at the Final Hearing, Not at the Amendment Stage

Impacted Stakeholders: Companies, Majority & Minority Shareholders, Directors, Management

NCLT Mumbai allowed amendment of a company petition to add fresh allegations of oppression arising from events after the original filing, holding that whether the conduct actually amounts to oppression or mismanagement can only be decided at the final hearing — not while ruling on an amendment application.

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NCLT, INDORE

No Minimum Shareholding Required to Seek Restoration of a Struck-Off Company

Impacted Stakeholders: Struck-Off Companies, Minority Shareholders, Creditors, Tax Authorities

NCLT Indore restored a company struck off for non-filing, holding that Section 252(3) grants “any member or creditor” the right to seek restoration regardless of shareholding size — here just 0.1% — provided there is no evidence of fraud and restoration serves the interests of justice and revenue.

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NCLAT, CHENNAI NCLT

Cannot Recall a Merits-Based Order by Invoking Inherent Powers

Impacted Stakeholders: Companies in Winding-Up, Creditors, Interim Administrators, Insolvency Professionals

NCLAT Chennai set aside an NCLT order that had recalled its own reasoned order appointing an Interim Administrator, holding that inherent powers under Rule 9 cannot substitute for the statutory appeal process once an order has been made on merits after hearing the parties.

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CALCUTTA HIGH COURT

Company Court May Transfer Winding-Up Proceedings to NCLT Even Without a Formal Transfer Application

Impacted Stakeholders: Companies in Liquidation, Creditors, Official Liquidators

The Calcutta High Court upheld transfer of a winding-up proceeding to the NCLT despite the absence of a formal transfer application, holding that pending proceedings should ordinarily move to the NCLT unless they have reached an irreversible stage.

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Competition Law

COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA CCI

Clarifies That Consumer Contractual Disputes Do Not Constitute Abuse of Dominant Position

Impacted Stakeholders: Digital Platforms & SaaS Providers, AI Companies, Consumers

The CCI closed a complaint against an AI video platform alleging abuse of dominance over subscription cancellation and denial of credits, holding the grievance was a private contractual dispute with no prima facie effect on competition and that the informant's remedy lay before a consumer forum.

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COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA

Airport Taxi Licence Does Not Confer Exclusive Rights Under Competition Law

Impacted Stakeholders: Airport Authorities, Taxi Operators, App-Based Mobility Platforms

The CCI held that an airport taxi operator's licence, won through competitive tender, conferred no exclusivity since the agreement expressly permitted other operators and passengers retained app based alternatives; allegations of intimidation were held to fall within criminal, not competition, law.

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COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA CCI

Reaffirms That Anti-Competitive Agreements Must Be Established Through Cogent Evidence

Impacted Stakeholders: Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Chemist & Druggist Associations, Stockists & Distributors

The CCI closed a 14-year-old proceeding against pharmaceutical trade bodies over alleged NOC and boycott practices, holding the investigation relied on stale pre-2011 material without accounting for later compliance measures, and that liability requires proof of a continuing, actually-enforced arrangement.

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Corporate & Commercial

KERALA HIGH COURT

Suppression of Foreign Bankruptcy Proceedings Is Grounds for Striking Off Parties Under Section 151 CPC

Impacted Stakeholders: Foreign Bankruptcy Trustees, Resolution Professionals, Multinational Corporations

The Kerala High Court removed a US Chapter 11 Trustee from a domestic suit after finding the plaintiffs had suppressed their participation and adverse orders in parallel US bankruptcy proceedings, terming the Indian suit “a clever piece of drafting” designed to create an illusory cause of action.

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NCLT, NEW DELHI NCLT

Recalls CIRP Admission Order Under Inherent Powers to Prevent Fraudulent Shielding by Promoters

Impacted Stakeholders: Insolvency Professionals, Committee of Creditors, Financial Creditors, Suspended Management

NCLT Delhi invoked its inherent powers to recall a CIRP admission order rather than grant a further extension, finding that absconding promoters had diverted the debtor's business through third-party trusts, leaving no realisable assets and no purpose in continuing the process.

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KARNATAKA HIGH COURT NCLT

Possesses Threshold Jurisdiction to Determine an Applicant's Locus Standi Under Section 94 Without Appointing a Resolution Professional

Impacted Stakeholders: Financial Creditors, Corporate Debtors, Co-Borrowers, Personal Guarantors

The Karnataka High Court held that adjudicating authorities may verify at the threshold whether an applicant genuinely holds personal-guarantor status before triggering Section 94's interim moratorium, rejecting the argument that a Resolution Professional must be appointed automatically upon filing.

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BOMBAY HIGH COURT IBC

Moratorium Does Not Bar Grant of Deemed Conveyance Under MOFA Impacted

Stakeholders: Co-Operative Housing Societies, Real Estate Developers, Flat Purchasers

The Bombay High Court held that a developer's CIRP does not bar the Competent Authority from granting deemed conveyance under Section 11 of MOFA, since conveyance perfects flat purchasers' title rather than alienating an asset of the corporate debtor, placing it outside the Section 14 moratorium.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.