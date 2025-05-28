Transfer Of Shares Among Non-Resident And Residents

Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA)

FEMA (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 – specifically:

Rule 21(2)(a)(iii): Price must be not more than the Fair Market Value (FMV) Rule 8: Valuation norms and certification requirements

Companies Act, 2013 – procedural requirements remain the same

Indian Stamp Act – applicable stamp duty to be paid and cancelled at execution

Share transfer from Non- Resident to Resident:

Transfer where a non- resident sells equity to a resident requires inward remittance compliance under FEMA

For sectors under the automatic route, no prior approval is required from the RBI or the government for share transfers. Valuation of Unlisted Shares: The fair value of unlisted shares must be determined as per Rule 8 of the FEMA (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules. Valuation can be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) method, Net Asset Value (NAV) method, or the Comparable Transaction method, and must be certified by a Chartered Accountant or a SEBI-registered Merchant Banker.

Share Transfer from Resident to Non-Resident

For sectors under the automatic route, no prior approval is required from the RBI or the Central Government for share transfers. Unlisted Shares – Valuation: Fair valuation must be carried out in accordance with Rule 8 of the FEMA (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules by a Chartered Accountant or a SEBI-registered Merchant Banker, using methods such as Discounted Cash Flow (DCF), Net Asset Value (NAV), or Comparable Transaction Method.

Pricing Guidelines:

NON-RESIDENT to Resident : As per rule 21(2)(a)(iii) of the FEMA (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, the transfer price must not exceed the fair market value of shares ensuring resident doesn't pay more than the FMV of the shares

Resident to NON-RESIDENT: : As per rule 21(2)(a)(ii) of the FEMA (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, the transfer price must not be less than the FMV of shares to prevent undervaluation.

Conclusion:

The transfer of shares between non-resident and r requires the strict compliance with FEMA regulation, valuation norms, and reporting obligation like filing the form FC TRS within 60 days, and follow the companies act's procedures for share transfer ensuring the transfer price align with the FMV adhering to sectoral caps (as prescribed ) and completing necessary filing within prescribed timelines are critical for a smooth and legally compliant transfer.

