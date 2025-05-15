Webinar On "Direct Listing & Bond Listing At GIFT City: Opportunities And Prospects" (Video)

As India's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), GIFT City provides a unique and strategic platform for companies looking for direct listing without issuing new shares...

As India's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), GIFT City provides a unique and strategic platform for companies looking for direct listing without issuing new shares or raising new capital through an initial public offering. A direct listing allows existing shareholders, particularly initial investors to sell their shares directly to the public. It is a popular method for Tech and Start-up Companies for going public via direct listing instead of traditional IPO route.

The IFSCA (Listing) Regulations, 2024 provide an impetus for the listing of equity instruments (primarily by unlisted Indian companies as well as foreign companies), bonds and other permitted financial products on the stock exchanges in the IFSC.

In this webinar, we will understand the direct listing & bond listing process at GIFT City, along with the advantages and opportunities it offers.

Key Discussion Points in the webinar are:

Direct Listing & Bond Listing at GIFT City & its Advantages;

Regulatory Framework for direct listing & bond listing at GIFT City;

Process for direct listing & bond listing at GIFT City;

Preparing for direct listing & bond listing at GIFT City.

