ARTICLE
18 July 2024

Cybersecurity In Hospitality

NP
Nexdigm Private Limited

Contributor

Nexdigm Private Limited logo
Nexdigm is an employee-owned, privately held, independent global organization that helps companies across geographies meet the needs of a dynamic business environment. Our focus on problem-solving, supported by our multifunctional expertise enables us to provide customized solutions for our clients.
Explore
Hotels deploy incident response teams, conduct forensic analysis, and reinforce security measures. Regular training, back-ups, and collaboration with cybersecurity experts...
India Technology
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Hotels deploy incident response teams, conduct forensic analysis, and reinforce security measures. Regular training, back-ups, and collaboration with cybersecurity experts help mitigate and prevent such incidents, ensuring guest data and operations remain secure. Additionally, advanced cybersecurity measures, cloud computing, loT devices, Al for personalized services, and contactless payment systems are widely utilized. These technologies enhance guest experiences, streamline operations, and improve security.

Read More

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Nexdigm Private Limited
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More