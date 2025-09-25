Supreme Court Clarifies Section 14(1)(d) Of IBC | CoC's Commercial Wisdom Upheld (Video)

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.
In this episode by INDIALAW LLP, we unpack a Supreme Court
ruling in Sincere Securities v. Chandrakant Khemka. The Court held
that the moratorium under Section 14(1)(d) cannot block the
surrender of property when approved by the Committee of Creditors.
This decision reinforces creditor-driven resolution, affirms the
primacy of CoC's commercial wisdom, and curbs misuse of the
moratorium by suspended management.
