SEBI Introduces Spate Of Amendments To Enhance The Ease Of Doing Business For Listed Debt Issuers

Second Amendment Regulations – Reduced period for posting draft offer document for public comments - The timeline for uploading draft offer document for public comments on the stock exchange's website has been reduced from seven (7) to five (5) working days, from the date of filing the document with stock exchange(s). For companies with equity shares listed on a recognised stock exchange, the minimum period of posting has been further reduced to two (2) days from the date of filing the draft offer document with stock exchange. This move will fast track the entire process for public issue of debt securities. Minimum subscription period - The minimum subscription period for public issues has been reduced from three (3) to two (2) working days. This reduction will help in hastening completion of listing formalities and receipt of funds thereby helping many frequent issuers who do not intend to keep their issuances open for a prolonged time period. Extended bidding period – If the price band or yield is revised, the bidding period can be extended by minimum of one (1) working day instead of three (3) working days, within the maximum 10 working days. This change enables the issuers extend the issue for a shorter period of time instead of three (3) working days, in the event the issue is undersubscribed, thereby providing much needed flexibility in public issue of debentures. Electronic advertising – Issuers will now have an option to publish statutory advertisement either through electronic modes such as online newspapers/ website of the issuer/ stock exchange, or on an English national daily and regional daily with wide circulation at the place where the registered office of the issuer is situated. For electronical publishing of statutory advertisements, they have to publish a notice in a newspaper with a QR code and link to the full advertisement. This will reduce the cost of public issue of debt securities by doing away with the requirement of full-page newspaper advertisements.