Revised Eligibility Criteria For Launching Commodity Futures Contracts

SEBI, vide notification dated May 30, 2024, has revised the eligibility criteria for launching commodity futures contracts as prescribed under the Master Circular dated August 4, 2023 ("Master Circular"). Some of the key provisions are as follows:

all derivative contracts approved by SEBI, are allowed to be traded in the respective stock exchange(s) on a continuous basis without requiring further approval unless SEBI advises/directs otherwise; all proposals of stock exchange for launch of new contract must be accompanied by complete information covering all the points appended at Annexure P of the Master Circular; contract specifications on stock exchanges, except those allowed for modification at the exchange level, must not be altered without prior approval. Any changes in contract specifications require the stock exchange to notify market participants in advance. Once contracts have commenced, no terms can be changed without SEBI's prior approval; stock exchanges must launch contracts within 6 (six) months of SEBI approval or apply for fresh approval if they fail to do so; and contracts for continuous trading in agri-commodities must adhere to the lean month expiry policy and will be subject to SEBI's direction. The stock exchange must ensure that deposited commodities comply with regulations from other authorities such as Food Safety Standard Authority of India, Agmark, BIS, in addition to approved quality standards.

